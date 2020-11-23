MacDill supports SOUTHCOM JSTARS mission

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – “Accelerate change, or lose,” said the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General Charles Brown during a media roundtable. “To do this, we must contribute to the Joint Warfighting Concept, enabled by Joint All-Domain Command and Control, and place capability in warfighters’ hands faster—through innovation, experimentation and rapid prototyping, and a collaborative approach with our service and industry teammates.”



Recently airmen from the 91st Air Refueling Squadron recently flew over the Atlantic Ocean and provided fuel to E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft, in support of a recent United States Southern Command mission.



JSTARS provides ground situation information through communication via secure data links with air force command posts, army mobile ground stations and centers of military analysis far from the point of conflict.



Throughout the years MacDill has worked with SOUTHCOM on missions such as routine airlifts, to humanitarian aid, in places ranging from South and Central America, to the Caribbean Islands, providing flight lines, man power, air refueling, and disaster relief. It’s these missions and relations that help us combat our Near-Pear adversaries.



SOUTHCOM deters aggression, defeats threats, rapidly responds to crises and builds regional capacity. It is responsible for working with our allies, partner nations and U.S. government team members to enhance security and defend the U.S. homeland and our national interests.



“Only through collaboration within and throughout will we succeed,” said Brown.



By building stronger partnerships, we can continue to deter our threats, and enhance our collective readiness and capability to meet challenges all over the world.

