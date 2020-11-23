Navy announces FY 2021 STA-21 selectees

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Chief of Naval Personnel Vice Adm. John B. Nowell Jr. released NAVADMIN 308/20 Nov. 23 which announced the 55 Sailors selected for the fiscal year 2021 Seaman to Admiral-21 (STA-21) commissioning program.



An amalgamation of previous enlisted commissioning programs, STA-21 is designed to meet the goals of the Navy in the 21st century, while simultaneously creating a fair and equitable system for outstanding active-duty Sailors to receive a college education and become commissioned Naval officers. With 55 of 339 applicants selected, the program offered a 16 percent quota.



STA-21 selectees, after completing an eight-week Naval Science Institute course in basic Naval officer competencies at Officer Training Command, Newport, attend a Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) unit-affiliated college or university full-time and collect full pay for their current paygrade while in school. STA-21 selectees will follow the local COVID-19 guidance prescribed by their educational institution and affiliated NROTC unit. Notably, these Sailors are required to earn their degree in 36 months or less – 12 months shy of a typical four-year degree program. Tuition is paid for by the Navy through an annual $10,000 stipend, with Sailors able to use the GI Bill to cover educational cost overruns.



They will serve in the Surface Warfare (SWO), Surface Warfare Engineering (SWO/ED), Nuclear (Surface/Sub), Special Warfare, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), Naval Flight Officer, Pilot, Civil Engineering Corps, Nurse Corps and Information Professional designators.



STA-21 is overseen by Commander, Naval Service Training Command (NSTC), Rear Adm. Jamie Sands and his staff. NSTC oversees 98 percent of initial officer and enlisted accessions training for the Navy, including NROTC units at more than 160 colleges and universities; Officer Training Command (OTC) at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island; Recruit Training Command (RTC) at Naval Station Great Lakes, as well as Navy Junior ROTC (NJROTC) and Navy National Defense Cadet Corps (NNDCC).



For more information about NSTC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 15:01 Story ID: 383592 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy announces FY 2021 STA-21 selectees, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.