Veterans Day Message To The Force

WASHINGTON D.C. — Greetings Shipmates. Today, we celebrate Veterans Day. To my fellow Reserve Sailors, we are each uniquely connected by our shared memories, our shared service and our shared commitment to our country. To us, this is not a day off from work. It is not a big sale at the mall or an excuse to go to the beach. It is solemn occasion, a day set aside for memories, reflection, prayer, and to give thanks.



On behalf of the entire Navy Reserve, we honor all Americans who have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, and Coast Guard, in times of war and peace, and pay due respect to those Americans who have passed the torch of liberty from one generation to the next, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice.



Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and November 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “Eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day. In 1954, President Dwight. D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. Veterans Day commemorates veterans of all wars.



For 245 years, in times of war and peace, our men and women in uniform stepped forward to defend our fellow citizens and the country they love. They shouldered great responsibility and lived up to the highest standards of duty and honor — and today, we thank them.



Today we live in challenging times. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are living in an era of Great Power Competition, requiring all Reserve Sailors to maintain the highest levels of readiness, both for mobilization and contributing to warfighting — ready to answer the nation’s call — at a moment’s notice. To fight tonight, and win, if the nation demands. As Reserve members you have to do this while also tackling the demands of your civilian profession and the needs of the families you love.



We are, by design and necessity, a force that must be “ready to win.” It is our commitment to our nation that each of us is trained, available, and ready to win the instant we arrive on station. We will honor our veterans by being ready now, ready always.



Lastly, thanks to every member of the Navy Reserve Team for your sacrifices and contributions, whether here at home or downrange. I’m incredibly proud of all of you, and I look forward to seeing you in the Fleet.



We all have a lot to do — Now, Let’s Get Busy!



Vice Adm. Mustin sends



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 12:38 Story ID: 383580 Location: WA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Veterans Day Message To The Force, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.