Exchange Reminds Shoppers to Shop, Ship Early During Busy Holiday Season

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is reminding the military community to shop and ship early this holiday season.



The Exchange is leveraging all possible merchandise sources to mitigate broader supply chain and product shipping delay challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Department of Defense retailer is still encouraging shoppers to shop now and ship now to get all the items on their lists in time for the holidays.



“The Exchange is reminding the military community to check off their holiday shopping lists sooner rather than later,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “If you see a product you want—don’t wait. Shifts in consumer buying, along with COVID-related manufacturer and supply chain constraints, are creating product availability challenges across the retail industry.”



The Exchange is providing safe, sanitized and secure support of all service members and their families, including enhanced sanitation measures, limited store capacity during Black Friday weekend and contactless shopping options such as buy online pick-up in store and curbside service.



The Exchange is also extending its return policy for purchases made Nov. 1 to Dec. 24. Shoppers now have until Jan. 31 to exchange or return items.



This is the first holiday shopping season since the Exchange welcomed back 4.1 million disabled Veterans and certain caregivers to in-store shopping privileges on Jan. 1, 2020. All honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop the Exchange tax-free for life at ShopMyExchange.com. Veterans can learn more by visiting https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



