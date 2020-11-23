Naval Education and Training Command Announces Chief Selectees

Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to...... read more read more Photo By Ed Barker | This is the new Naval Education and Training Command logo. NETC announced changes to its command logo and a new mission statement Aug. 20. The new logo removes the depiction of the 5-vector model and the new mission statement is "Fleet readiness starts here." see less | View Image Page

From Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Navy selected two Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Sailors for promotion to chief petty officer (CPO) according to a message released Nov. 18.



NETC’s CPO selectees include Fire Controlman (Aegis) 1st Class Robert Camphouse and Construction Electrician 1st Class Deanna Diede, both accessions detailers assigned to NETC’s supply chain operations division.



“Becoming a chief is a career accomplishment – it is based on one’s entire professional record and potential to lead,” said NETC Force Master Chief Matthew Harris. “It is the first rank that Navy petty officers do not ‘make,’ they are selected.”



Camphouse and Diede will now go through CPO Initiation, an intensive training period led by the Chiefs Mess where they will learn what it means to wear the khaki uniform and chief anchors.



“Once they become a chief, the Navy and their Sailors will expect more from them,” said Harris. “They are recognized as the technical expert of their equipment and the humble leader of their Sailors – a warrior that can fight any casualty aboard their ship, submarine, or aircraft while also being a master coach and mentor.”



Harris reminded the selectees that it is important to lead through one’s deeds and not words.



“You did not make it to this point of your career alone. Take time to thank your family and those mentors who helped you get to this day,” said Harris. “You are now the example of what right looks like; lead with your actions. Good luck and welcome to the mess!”



A list of all of the Navy’s CPO selectees is available online at https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/Article/2423868/fy-21-active-duty-e7-selection-results-announced/.



NETC recruits and trains those who serve our nation, taking them from “street to fleet” by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational, and combat-ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.



For more information about NETC, visit the command’s website at https://www.netc.navy.mil and follow MyNavy HR on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR.