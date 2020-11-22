HONOLULU — The Coast Guard rescued a swimmer who was swept out to sea off Ninini Beach, Sunday.



A Coast Guard Station Kauai 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew retrieved the swimmer and brought him to shore. There were no injuries reported.



“This case is a good example of how important the public’s vigilance is when it comes to Search and Rescue,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Howarth, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “Because beachgoers reported the situation we were able to respond quickly and successfully rescue the swimmer.”



At 8:16 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from the County of Kauai dispatch stating a number of calls from good samaritans reported a swimmer wearing a green shirt and board shorts was in distress off Ninini Beach.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to mariners and launched the RB-M crew in response.



Once on scene the RB-M crew located the swimmer and brought him back to shore.



The weather on scene was winds of 20 mph and seas up to 9 feet.



The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning, Small Craft Advisory, and High Surf Advisory for much of the state. Beachgoers and mariners are advised to monitor weather forecasts and updates from the National Weather Service Honolulu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2020 Date Posted: 11.23.2020 01:00 Story ID: 383548 Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues swimmer off Kauai, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.