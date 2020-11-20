Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground closing for winter Dec. 1; cabins will remain available

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Nov. 12, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A cabin available for rent is shown Nov. 12, 2020, at Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy, Wis. Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area. This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range. The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south. Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The majority of Pine View Campground at Fort McCoy will close Dec. 1, said officials with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



DFMWR’s Business and Recreation Division Chief Scott Abell said campsites will not be available between Dec. 1 and April 30, 2021.



“All of our cabins will be available throughout the winter,” Abell said. “Cabins range from one bedroom with loft (park model type) to two-bedroom units.”



Abell said the campsite closure is necessary, particularly during the ongoing pandemic.



“We get very few recreational campers during the timeframe the campsites will be closed,” Abell said. “In the past, it has been primarily long-term stays, which we no longer accommodate.”



The Pine View Campground office and the Fort McCoy Equipment Check-out will remain open, Abell said.



“The office will be manned as we’ll have cabin guests, and they’ll handle reservations for camping in spring/summer. Equipment check-out will be available, but business volume in that area is very low in the winter.”



Ten new park model cabins were added to the campground area in 2018. The cabins were available for use for the first time May 22.



The park models have one bedroom, a full kitchen, a bathroom, a living room area with cable TV, air conditioning, and a washer and dryer.



DFMWR Recreational Specialist Alex Karis said all the cabins are fully furnished and have plenty of amenities. He also provided the following information about cabin rental rates:



* duplexes — military or Department of Defense (DOD) employee rate, $80 a night; general public, $90.



* one-bedroom cabins with a loft — military or DOD employee rate, $85 a night; general public, $95.



* lakeside two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $95 a night; general public, $120.



* east side two-bedroom cabins — military or DOD employee rate, $110 a night; general public, $135.



Get additional information about the closure or cabin rates by stopping by the campground office or calling 608-388-3517. People can also find out more about DFMWR at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.