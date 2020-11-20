Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frosty morning at Fort McCoy at sunrise

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A thick layer of frost is shown Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as the sun rises....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A thick layer of frost is shown Nov. 12, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as the sun rises.

    Overnight temperatures were in the low 20s making for a chilly November morning.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 22:54
    Story ID: 383516
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    sunrise
    Fort McCoy
    November sunrise

