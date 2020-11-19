Heroes Elementary School holds virtual celebration honoring Blue Ribbon recognition

Photo By Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez | Dr. Kimberly Carr, center, the principal of Heroes Elementary School, holds the...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez | Dr. Kimberly Carr, center, the principal of Heroes Elementary School, holds the National Blue Ribbon award plaque while posing for a group photo with distinguished guests during the Heroes Elementary School Blue Ribbon celebration on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2020. The National Blue Ribbon award recognizes the collective and collaborative efforts toward a better education from all of the educators, staff, administration, parents and students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez) see less | View Image Page

Since 1982, the United States Department of Education has sought to recognize great American schools through the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.



Heroes Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, exemplified the qualities it takes to win the National Blue Ribbon award and had a virtual celebration on Nov. 19, 2020, making it one of 367 schools recognized nationwide for 2020.



“Although we won this award, I would say all of the schools on MCB Camp Lejeune have exemplary educational opportunities for the children here,” said Dr. Kimberly Carr, principal of Heroes Elementary School. “I’m proud of this on behalf of all those military families, and it’s our collaboration and collective responsibilities for the benefit of the children who won us this award.”



Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given almost 10,000 awards to about 9,000 schools. Once a school receives the National Blue Ribbon award, it remains a National Blue Ribbon School. However, schools are eligible for re-nomination after a five year period.



“Heroes Elementary School has always had an excellent reputation on MCB Camp Lejeune,” said Julie Fulton, school liaison on MCB Camp Lejeune. “This award just documents the work the schools are doing to support all of the students and highlights efforts to close the achievement gap among populations of students.”



According to Carr, the students at Heroes Elementary should feel a sense of pride knowing they have met such a high standard for education. Being a military child also creates challenges on its own with the possibility of moving during the school year while being able to maintain the knowledge taught through their transition says a lot about the quality of the children and teachers.



For more information about the program, visit https://www2.ed.gov/programs/nclbbrs/