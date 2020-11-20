Make Your Voice Heard! Military Shoppers Can Enter to Win a $100 Exchange Gift Card by Voting for Their Favorite Toy

Courtesy Photo | Through Dec. 4, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter the Favorite Toy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Through Dec. 4, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter the Favorite Toy Sweepstakes by watching a video of the XKids, the Exchange’s in-house toy experts, showcasing their top toy picks for 2020 at http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange and leaving a comment under the video with a vote for their favorite featured toy. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military shoppers the chance to win a $100 Exchange gift card—and entering is as easy as leaving a Facebook comment.



Through Dec. 4, authorized shoppers 18 and older can enter the Favorite Toy Sweepstakes by watching a video of the XKids, the Exchange’s in-house toy experts, showcasing their top toy picks for 2020 at http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange and leaving a comment under the video with a vote for their favorite featured toy.



“The XKids have all the 411 on the hottest holiday toys, but we want shoppers to weigh in on their favorites too,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Winning a $100 gift card is sure to brighten the holiday spirits of our lucky winner.”



The sweepstakes is part of the Exchange and Disney’s Operation Fun campaign, a series of kid-friendly activities on the XKids Community Hub, including interactive videos, Disney-themed activity sheets, games and more. Starting Nov. 25, shoppers can tune into the Hub for a free online screening of “Frozen II,” offered exclusively to military families in partnership with the Walt Disney Studios.



Families can visit ShopMyExchange.com/XKids to access everything Operation Fun has to offer, including a calendar of events. They can also follow the Exchange at http://www.facebook.com/ShopMyExchange to get all the latest on Operation Fun activities delivered straight to their timeline.



Winners of the Favorite Toy sweepstakes will be drawn at random on or about Jan. 15. Full rules and details can be found at https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/2020/11/17/favorite-toy-sweepstakes-rules/.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Conner Hammett, 214-312-2714 or hammettc@aafes.com.



