LEAD welcomes new command sergeant major

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Sgt. Maj. Scott Haymaker, incoming sergeant major, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD), provides remarks during the Change of Responsibility ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Richard Huff relinquishes responsibility as the LEAD sergeant major to Haymaker on November 19, 2020 at LEAD. The Change of Responsibility is a time honored tradition within the U.S. Army that signifies the transference of responsibility from the outgoing sergeant major to the incoming through the passing of the colors. The custodian of the colors in the sergeant major who serves as the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and the principle advisor to the commander.

Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) presided over the Change of Responsibility ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Richard Huff, a native of Waynesboro, Pa., relinquished responsibility as the LEAD sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Scott Haymaker, a native of Du Bois, Pa., on November 19, 2020, at the Letterkenny lodge in Chambersburg, Pa. “The sergeant major is the keystone to every operation; he is the individual who makes it all happen,” Gibbons said.



The Change of Responsibility is a time honored tradition within the U.S. Army that signifies the transference of responsibility from the outgoing sergeant major to the incoming through the passing of the colors. The custodian of the colors is the sergeant major who serves as the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and the principle advisor to the commander.

Gibbons reflected on Huff’s achievements while serving as the installation sergeant major. "Sgt. Maj. Huff is an exceptional leader. We have watched him utilize his skills as a leader on numerous occasions throughout this difficult year, throughout the reorganization of Letterkenny Army Depot and in the development of a new depot strategy,” Gibbons said. “Sgt. Maj. Huff has been the keystone of the depot – the individual that is constantly looking forward and preparing the depot for the future.”



Huff assumed duties as the depot and installation Sergeant Major on December 1, 2016, where he served as an advisor to the depot, commander and directors on all civilian and enlisted matters, ensuring that all levels of command are responsive to Soldier and Department of the Army Civilian needs, concerns and welfare. Huff’s previous assignments include Senior Ground Surveillance Sergeant with the 28th Division, Pennsylvania National Guard, First Sergeant of Delta Company with the 628th Military Intelligence Battalion, First Sergeant of Alpha Company, 55th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Battalion Command Sergeant Major with the 55th Brigade Special Troops Battalion, Command Sergeant Major with the 3-103rd Armor Battalion and Command Sergeant Major with the 55th Armored Brigade Combat Team. Huff shared the advice, “the depot is more than an Army organization. Do not discount the knowledge and experience of the workforce,” with incoming Sgt. Maj. Haymaker.



Haymaker’s previous assignments include Investigator with the 28th Military Police Company, First Sergeant with the 28th Military Police Company, Provost Marshal Sergeant Major with the 28th Infantry Division, Command Sergeant Major with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Senor Enlisted Guard Advisor to the Assistant Chief of Staff with the National Guard Cadet Command, Senior Enlisted Leader to the Director of Policy, Plans, Strategy, Capabilities and Partnering with the U.S. European Command (EUCOM), Interim Command Senior Enlisted Leader with EUCOM and Sergeant Major with Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center Operations. “I am deeply honored and extremely grateful for being offered the opportunity to serve the employees, Soldiers and families at Letterkenny Army Depot,” Haymaker said. “My intent is to continue the great work that Sgt. Maj. Huff has done during his tenure, and I will strive to be a meaningful part of the team."



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/.