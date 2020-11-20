Nimitz Strike Group Concludes Malabar 2020 with Australia, India and Japan

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt | 201117-N-NH257-1206 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 17, 2020) Ships from the Royal Australian...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt | 201117-N-NH257-1206 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Nov. 17, 2020) Ships from the Royal Australian Navy, Indian Navy, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the United States Navy participate in Malabar 2020. Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that has grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Asia Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security. Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released) see less | View Image Page

INDIAN OCEAN – Maritime forces from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States completed Phase II of the multi-lateral naval exercise, Malabar 2020, November 20.



The exercise improved integration between Australian, Indian, Japanese, and U.S. maritime forces and provide an opportunity to conduct engagements highlighting cooperation between allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



"The exercises conducted during Malabar provided opportunities to enhance our interoperability and strengthens our maritime partnerships with India, Australia, and Japan," said Capt. Elaine Collins, commander, Destroyer Squadron 9. "Our ability to replenish ships at sea, conduct live firing exercises and communicate with one another, ship-to-ship, demonstrates our cooperation and shared goals of fostering security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region."



With the arrival of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in Phase II, nations involved were able to further strengthening the integration of their naval air forces through air and air defense exercises.



“Operating with Australia, India, and Japan via cross-deck landings, carrier landing approaches and aerial refueling during Malabar has been instrumental in enhancing the compatibility of our naval air forces,” said Capt. Todd Cimicata, commander, Carrier Air Wing 17. “We are honored by the professionalism of our partners, and look forward to flying together again as we reinforce our mutual desire to improve maritime security in the global commons.”



The events of Phase II of Malabar included a photo exercise, night operations, air defense exercises, helicopter cross-deck evolutions, carrier landing approaches, underway replenishment approaches, gunnery exercises, and antisubmarine warfare exercises.



“HMAS Ballarat’s participation in Exercise Malabar demonstrates Australia’s enduring commitment to contribute to the security, stability and prosperity of the region,” said Commander Anthony Pisani, Commanding Officer HMAS Ballarat.



Malabar 2020 is the latest in a continuing series of exercises that have grown in scope and complexity over the years to address the variety of shared threats to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific where the U.S. Navy has patrolled for more than 70 years promoting regional peace and security.



Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests in the Indo-Pacific area of operations. As the U.S. Navy's largest numbered fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.