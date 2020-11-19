Navy Awards Temporary Employee Housing Camp Contract in Support of Earthquake Recovery Program at NAWS China Lake

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded today a contract for the development, maintenance and operations of a temporary employee housing camp to accommodate workers supporting the earthquake recovery program at Naval Air Weapons Stations (NAWS) China Lake.



“With the unprecedented construction program underway here at China Lake, this temporary employee housing camp is instrumental in our ability to execute this program on time and within budget,” said Officer in Charge of Construction China Lake Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott.



The $84.5 million firm-fixed price task order under a multiple award contingency contract was awarded to IAP-ECC LLC, of Burlingame, California, for construction and maintenance of a temporary employee housing camp at NAWS China Lake.



The work to be performed provides for incidental temporary facilities and facility services to include fencing, living/sleeping units, operational center and a security station. Facility services include management and administration, unaccompanied housing, facility investment, custodial, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, wastewater, and water.



The need for the temporary housing camp is to support 11 military construction project contractors in an emergency response to the earthquakes that affected the China Lake area in July 2019.



“Based on input from multiple contractors at various industry forums, we believe that this temporary employee housing camp will provide for a more stable workforce as we anticipate up to 1500 craftsmen at the peak of construction,” added Scott.



Work will be performed in Ridgecrest, California with an expected completion date of March 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.19.2020 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US