3rd Combat Aviation Brigade receives the Brig. Gen. Carl I. Hutton award.

Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas B. Kehoe (center) flips a challenge coin to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Andrew McNeil | Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas B. Kehoe (center) flips a challenge coin to Lt. Col. Joseph McCarthy (Left), the commander of 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during an award ceremony at the Hunter Club on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 18. McCarthy and Command Sgt. Maj. Jermaine Baldwin, the battalion’s command team, received the Brig. Gen. Carl I. Hutton award for safety. The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama, selected the battalion to receive the award for its commitment to safety. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

HUNTER ARMY AIRFEILD, G.A. – The command team of 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, received the Brig. Gen. Carl I. Hutton award at the Hunter Club on Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia, Nov. 18.



The Brig. Gen. Carl I. Hutton award is given to units who demonstrate outstanding professionalism and made invaluable contributions to the advancement of flight safety in Army aviation. The 4th Bn., 3rd AVN Regt., is one of only two units who have won the Brig. Gen. Carl I. Hutton award twice in the award’s 41-year history.



“This award signifies the top safety program in the entire U.S. Army in aviation,” said retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas B. Kehoe, the national commander of the Order of the Daedalians and special guest presenter of the award. “This reflects the outstanding quality of the leadership, supervision and performance of all the Soldiers assigned to the unit.”



According to their website, the Order of the Daedalians is an organization that advocates for air and space power and honors those who flew and fly in defense of the nation. They recognize exceptional performance by military aviators and work to preserve aviation history.



Every year representatives from the Order of the Daedalians reach out to the Army chief of staff and tell them about the awards they would like to give out, Kehoe said. The awards then go to the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where a board reviews the packets and selects the winning units.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Aron Haselbauer, the battalion safety officer, created a packet that documented all the training and operations the battalion conducted. The packet highlighted safety precautions that were in place to allow the unit to transition from one exercise to another without accidents.



In spite of the unit’s high operational tempo, they did not suffer any notable or disqualifying accidents. The battalion conducted border support operations, joint force training exercises and a deployment in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



“During that time, the battalion flew over 4,500 hours with no class A, B or C accidents and drove thousands of miles without any class A or B mishaps on the ground,” said Lt. Col. Joseph McCarthy, the commander of the battalion. “These numbers showcase the success of our leadership and Soldiers in instilling and adhering to the Brawler safety attitude throughout the entire formation.”