    168th Wing Honors Airman during Alaska Native Heritage Month

    Airman 1st Class Asa Bergamaschi serves as a jet engine mechanic on the KC-135

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing / Public Affairs

    The 168th Wing salutes Airman 1st Class Asa Bergamaschi. November is American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. It is a time we can celebrate diverse cultures and heritage.
    Bergamaschi serves as a jet engine mechanic on the KC-135 Stratotanker in the 168th Maintenance Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

    “My favorite part about serving is learning about and working on jet engines and being able to understand how it works,” said Bergamaschi.

    Bergamaschi is Alaska Native from White Mountain village in Alaska and learned about the Air National Guard from his brother serving in the Guard.

    Bergamaschi said, “My older brother was serving and doing his Guard duties when I was in my first year living in Fairbanks, and I liked what he was telling me about being in the guard.”

    When asked about what this observance means to him, he said I think it’s a good opportunity for some people to show others their story and give a little bit of their background on why they chose to be in the Guard.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 13:24
    Story ID: 383368
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
