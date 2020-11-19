168th Wing Honors Airman during Alaska Native Heritage Month

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Airman 1st Class Asa Bergamaschi serves as a jet engine mechanic on the KC-135...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Airman 1st Class Asa Bergamaschi serves as a jet engine mechanic on the KC-135 Stratoranker in the 168th Maintenance Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Bergamaschi is Alaska Native and is from White Moutain village in Alaska and learned about the Air National Guard from his brother, serving in the Guard. Bergamaschi takes a photo in front of one of the KC-135s he works on in the Alaska Air National Guard. His favorite part of serving is learning about and working on jet engines and understanding how it works. The 168th Wing would like to tell his Alaska Native Airmen story, celebrate his heritage and honor him during Alaska Native Heritage Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

The 168th Wing salutes Airman 1st Class Asa Bergamaschi. November is American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. It is a time we can celebrate diverse cultures and heritage.

Bergamaschi serves as a jet engine mechanic on the KC-135 Stratotanker in the 168th Maintenance Squadron at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.



“My favorite part about serving is learning about and working on jet engines and being able to understand how it works,” said Bergamaschi.



Bergamaschi is Alaska Native from White Mountain village in Alaska and learned about the Air National Guard from his brother serving in the Guard.



Bergamaschi said, “My older brother was serving and doing his Guard duties when I was in my first year living in Fairbanks, and I liked what he was telling me about being in the guard.”



When asked about what this observance means to him, he said I think it’s a good opportunity for some people to show others their story and give a little bit of their background on why they chose to be in the Guard.