I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (SW/AW) Anthony Johnson

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Setting a standard of excellence…Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Surface Warfare and Aviation Warfare qualified) Anthony Johnson recently found himself being called front and center when U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency (DHA) director visited Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB). Johnson was recognized for his sustained, dependable effort with Healthcare Benefits operations and Referral Management Center in helping service members and their families navigate enrollment complexities, electronic health record MHS GENESIS registration and coordination of care needs (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

When U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency (DHA) director called on Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB), little did a newly arrived Navy petty officer realize he would be front and center during the visit.



Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Surface Warfare and Aviation Warfare qualified) Anthony Johnson was selected by his directorate to be recognized by the visiting DHA director for his dependable work on the job and his leadership efforts guiding junior Sailors.



“It was an honor to even be recognized with the short amount of time I had been onboard. I was not aware and was definitely caught by surprise when told to report immediately after completing my Basic Life Support instructor course that day. I love knowing that even if nothing is being said around you, your Chain of Command is always paying close attention and recognizing the hard work and effort we all put in daily,” said Johnson, who was hand selected to assist NHB’s Healthcare Benefits operations and Referral Management Center in helping service members and their families navigate enrollment complexities, electronic health record MHS GENESIS registration and coordination of care needs.



“I tried to learn as much as possible to become a valuable asset to the Healthcare Operations Department and Referral Management Center,” Johnson said, helping conduct daily primary care manager (PCM) assignments and management of patient empanelment for 37 PCMs with approximately 33,800 patients.



He also assisted in coordinating and updating TRICARE enrollment and benefits for more than 7,000 Sailors assigned in the Pacific Northwest, along with handling counseling and management of billing concerns, coordinating virtual appointments and serving as a liaison between NHB and claim(s) advisors.



Johnson is currently the leading petty officer of the Multi-Service Unit managing14 enlisted Sailors in support of nine nurses.



The added responsibility and increased reliability is part of the path that Johnson has followed from Gulfport, Miss. to Atlanta, Ga. where he graduated from Stone Mountain High School in 2001. After time spent unhappily working in construction as a welder, he chose to pursue his interest in medicine, drawing inspiration from his mother in doing so.



“My mother dealt with medical issues for many years of my life since middle school. I always wanted to know the why and the how this medicine or that medicine works, or what is causing the symptoms, how to treat it, etc.,” explained Johnson. “I am the oldest of three boys raised by a single parent, who battled cancer since I was 12 years old, which grew my interest in medicine. Plus, I like helping people in need anytime I can.”



“I kept good grades, played sports in school, but never knew what I wanted to do until later in life when I decided to go after my interest in medicine,” continued Johnson. “I have a daughter who’s growing so fast on me, recently turning 14 years old in October and wants to become a pediatrician. I hope to continue in the rate that I love until retirement. I really couldn’t imagine any other job for me.”



Navy Medicine has already taken Johnson to multiple countries, put him in conversations with diverse groups of men and women who share his same love of medicine as well as provide an educational roadmap to obtain his college degree in health care administration.



As with the rest of his command, Johnson also continues to focus on helping stop the spread of COVID-19.



“Outside of wearing our masks continuously as mandated, we continue to practice decontamination protocols, such as wiping down all frequently contacted areas - door knobs, countertops, desktops, furniture - before and after patient visits. We maintain our safe distances and educate about the risks of being in large groups when out in public,” Johnson said.



Johnson attests that the highlights in his career are centered on the rapport established with those he works with and works for.



“The best part has been the relationships that I’ve built, the mentors who kept guiding and pushing me to do more, and most importantly the tough challenges that I faced, got through, and realized it was only the not knowing what’s ahead that I really feared. Our job field is not easy, it’s not meant to be, and if it was…..everyone would do it,” shared Johnson.



Johnson readily affirms that Navy Medicine has provided him with specific meaning.



“I am contributing to something greater. The amount of patients I’ve seen for minor procedures, minor or major injuries, or simply common colds, I know I helped with an issue that needed resolved. That same person may go out and do something great for someone else,” Johnson said.



Johnson is also making sure his Sailors are prepared to respond to any operational readiness need, as has been the case during the ongoing pandemic outbreak.



“I am responsible to actively engage my team through coaching and providing opportunities to maintain and expand their skillset and personal and professional growth. This ensures that when called upon, they will be better prepared and ready to meet the mission’s needs,” stressed Johnson.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Johnson replied, “I would say my experience is the most fun, educational, stressful, challenging, rewarding adventure ever, and I would do it all over again.”