    NIWC Atlantic Selects New Expeditionary Warfare Lead

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Story by Steve Ghiringhelli 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    CHARLESTON, S.C. – Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic has selected Ashlee Landreth to lead the Expeditionary Warfare Department as its top senior scientific technical manager (SSTM).

    In this civilian position, Landreth will provide technical leadership over the execution of the work performed in the Expeditionary Warfare Department, primarily in support of the Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Command. As the SSTM, her technical decision authority will help guide the engineering and business operations of more than 600 employees and help ensure compliance with customer requirements, engineering standards and various architectures, as well as NIWC Atlantic, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), Department of the Navy and Department of Defense policies.

    Landreth brings with her 15 years of experience overseeing the design, integration and fielding of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) systems. She most recently served as deputy to the Expeditionary Warfare Department head, overseeing daily operations and technical planning in the department. Previous to that role, she served as Engineering competency manager for ISR Sensors and Analytics, leading the integration of data science and analytics into tactical ISR systems.

    Before that, Landreth led the design and integration of the Special Operations Command Joint Threat Warning Air 2 System, which provides signal intelligence capabilities for Special Operations Forces users.

    Landreth holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Penn State and a Master of Business Administration from the Darla Moore School of Business. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Carolina. She also holds several certifications to include a Graduate Certification in Electronic Warfare from Georgia Tech and a DAWIA Level III Certification in Engineering. She is a Project Management Professional and a Certified Systems Engineering Professional.

    As a part of NAVWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

