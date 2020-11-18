Roseburg VA encourages Veterans to leave smoking behind during yearly Great American Smokeout

Photo By T. T. Parish | The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging Veterans to take the first...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging Veterans to take the first step to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout, which begins tomorrow, to improve their physical and mental health by combining cessation counseling with other VA clinical resources and support. Veterans interested in or wanting to quit smoking can contact the RVAHCS Whole Health team to find smoking cessation resources at 541-440-1000, Ext. 45307. (Official RVAHCS Photo courtesy of VHA/Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is encouraging Veterans to take the first step to stop smoking as part of the annual Great American Smokeout, which begins tomorrow, to improve their physical and mental health by combining cessation counseling with other VA clinical resources and support.



Research shows behavioral counseling can significantly improve one’s chances of quitting and combining counseling and medication works better than medication or counseling alone.



“Quitting tobacco use is a proven way to improve overall health and extend life expectancy – you might ask yourself, “What do I want my health for?” said Melissa Heard, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and the Health Behavior Coordinator for the Roseburg VA Health Care System. “Our facility has some great resources available through our Whole Health team and pharmacy to help Veterans take the first step in quitting – it is never too late to quit, and we are here to assist however we can.”



Veterans interested in or wanting to quit smoking can contact the RVAHCS Whole Health team at 541-440-1000, Ext. 45307, or visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.



VA’s smoking counseling programs are one of the most effective tools available for Veterans who want to permanently stop smoking. VA health care providers can help Veterans explore the role tobacco plays in their daily routine, including the activities or situations that trigger someone to use tobacco products. These triggers can include talking on the phone, drinking coffee or alcohol or feeling bored or stressed. VA providers work with Veterans to develop strategies for coping with those triggers and to tailor plans for quitting that will fit into each Veteran’s everyday life.



In addition to counseling, VA provides other services designed to help Veterans stop smoking, including prescription medications, nicotine-replacement products like gum and patches and resources such as Quit VET and SmokefreeVET.



