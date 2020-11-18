SWESC Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) – Seven Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes first class petty officers were selected for promotion to chief petty officer according to a Navy message release November 18.

    “One of the most significant milestone in a Sailors career is getting selected for chief petty officer,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “The current selects represent the best and brightest that our Navy has to offer. I’m proud and happy for the selects, their families and loved ones, and all of their leaders and mentors who helped them earn this significant accomplishment.”

    The list of first class petty officers who were selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer is as follows:

    Machinery Repairman 1st Class Franklin Alvarez
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class Sandra Djamen
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class Andrew Kingsbury
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Jessica Leonard
    Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Magarelli
    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Ryan Magee
    Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class William Mayes

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 15:40
    Story ID: 383304
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
