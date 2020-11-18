SWESC Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) – Seven Surface Warfare Engineering School Command (SWESC) Great Lakes first class petty officers were selected for promotion to chief petty officer according to a Navy message release November 18.



“One of the most significant milestone in a Sailors career is getting selected for chief petty officer,” said SWESC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shawn Gibson. “The current selects represent the best and brightest that our Navy has to offer. I’m proud and happy for the selects, their families and loved ones, and all of their leaders and mentors who helped them earn this significant accomplishment.”



The list of first class petty officers who were selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer is as follows:



Machinery Repairman 1st Class Franklin Alvarez

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class Sandra Djamen

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Mechanical 1st Class Andrew Kingsbury

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class Jessica Leonard

Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Nicholas Magarelli

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Ryan Magee

Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical 1st Class William Mayes

