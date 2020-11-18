Navy Exchange Service Command is Hiring Over 600 Positions

Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is hiring worldwide for an array of diverse...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is hiring worldwide for an array of diverse positions with varying work schedules. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide which includes civilians, military spouses, Veterans, reservists, retirees and active duty Navy. It oversees six business lines: NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is hiring for an array of diverse positions with varying work schedules among all six of its business lines. In addition to the full-time and hourly open positions, seasonal staffing is also in full-swing, with the goal to fill 600 positions.



“A job with NEXCOM is like being part of a family 14,000 deep that stretches all over the world,” said Tonia Morgan, Director of Talent Acquisition for NEXCOM. “We pride ourselves on our mission to serve those who wear the uniform, committed to the quality of life benefit, and have a culture of inclusivity with a genuine interest to cultivate creativity.”



Positions are currently available in merchandising, marketing, retail, hospitality, food services, textile design, distribution and so many more. In addition to the command’s regular hiring, seasonal hiring has begun. NEXCOM is hiring at least 600 more positions for the holiday season. Some locations for these seasonal positions include Whidbey Island, WA; Pensacola, FL; San Diego; Hampton Roads, VA; Navy Region Southeast; Guam and Japan.



NEXCOM is comprised of six different business lines and personnel include civilians, military spouses, Veterans, reservists, retirees and active duty Navy. Around half of all NEXCOM associates have some type of military affiliation, and most military spouses who are employed with NEXCOM have the ability to maintain their position at the next duty station. In fact, NEXCOM is a founding member of the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP). MSEP helps connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.



With the onset of the worldwide pandemic, NEXCOM’s Human Resources has had to get creative as they recruit for all available positions. Most of their efforts are local with a heightened uptick in virtual job fairs and use of online job finding websites. For more information on a career with NEXCOM visit www.navyexchange.jobs.