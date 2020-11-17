Command Sgt. Maj. Levi Maynard retires from 81st RD after 35-year career

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – The 81st Readiness Division celebrated Command Sgt. Maj. Levi C. Maynard’s 35-year career during a ceremony outside the Headquarters Building Nov. 17. The Command Sergeant Major, who held the role as the senior enlisted advisor, is a native of St. Croix, U.S Virgin Islands, and will officially retire Dec. 1, 2020.



“It’s been a very fulfilling career to contribute to the Army and the [noncommissioned officer] NCO corps, both in uniform and in my civilian capacity for so many years,” Maynard said. “I feel good knowing I have impacted the lives of many Soldiers and helped them in their development.”



Always carrying the “Be, Know, Do” mentality of Army leadership doctrine, Maynard has left his mark on many Soldiers through that military education.



“His influence and leadership has been passed on to many officers, sergeants and privates. Those Soldiers are upholding the high standards he established throughout his career, especially in his role as the command sergeant major of the historic 81st Wildcats Division,” said former Commanding General of the 81st RD Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kenneth D. Jones and who was able to attend the socially distanced ceremony outdoors.



With a career spanning more than three decades, Maynard said leading Soldiers has been his passion.



“It feels good to see those whom you have trained and mentored throughout your career succeed and achieve their military goals,” Maynard said. “There’s that small feeling of sadness that I am leaving what I love to do and leaving so many of my friends and colleagues behind.”



Retirement does not mean his influence ends, however, according Jones who has known him for more than 15 years.



“He has a great story to tell in retirement,” said Jones. “He’s a living history of duty, honor and country and his military journey does not end with his retirement.”



Maynard agreed, adding that he is not leaving them completely. “Even though I am retiring, the Soldiers who I am leaving behind will still be part of my family and will stay connected.”



As a parting message, Maynard said, “Approach every task with a mentality and attitude that you will do it the best you can and keep asking yourself: Is that the best I can do? Learn all you can on how to improve yourself and your performance. Go after your goals. Always remember that character, integrity and trust matters. You must build a good character with integrity for yourself for others to trust you.”



As part of his transition to retirement, Maynard relinquished his command sergeant major responsibility to Sgt. Maj. Jerome Harris, the 81st Readiness G-1 and interim command sergeant major.



A logistician by trade, Maynard has served in a variety of leadership positions from squad leader to a senior enlisted advisor. A logistician by trade, he served as a transportation specialist and supervisor, a detachment sergeant and multiple assignments as command sergeant major for various units. He deployed multiple times to Kuwait and Afghanistan in support of the Global War on Terror.



Maynard has an MBA in E-Business and Technology from Columbia Southern University

