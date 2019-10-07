American Council on Education Completes Review of CIWT’s CTR, CTM and IS Courses

Photo By Glenn Sircy | 191007-N-XX139-0006 PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 7, 2019) Service members in the...... read more read more Photo By Glenn Sircy | 191007-N-XX139-0006 PENSACOLA, Fla. (October 7, 2019) Service members in the Intermediate Cyber Core course, offered by Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, attend the first day of training in the temporary modular Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility training spaces onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. The new facility adds 37,000 square feet of training spaces consisting of 33 electronic classrooms and 530-student computer stations that help keep up with the demand for trained cybersecurity and information warfare specialists. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The American Council on Education (ACE) completed its virtual review of seven courses offered by the Center for Information Warfare Training related to the cryptologic technician (collection) (CTR), cryptologic technician (maintenance) (CTM) and intelligence specialist (IS) ratings, Nov. 16-17.



The courses included: All Source Intelligence Analysis, Amphibious Readiness Group and Marine Expeditionary Unit Intelligence Operations, Communication Signals Collection, Cryptologic Antenna Maintenance, Cryptologic Technician Maintenance Class A, AN/USQ-149 Cluster Snoop Maintenance, and Ship's Signal Exploitation Equipment Increment Foxtrot Maintenance.



"Having ACE recommend college credits for CIWT courses and curriculum development is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire CIWT team," said CIWT's Executive Director Jim Hagy. "Our team spends long hours refining each module of each course and this feedback also provides us a report card on where we can make process improvements within our curriculum and testing methodologies, ensuring the information provided to the fleet is accurate and current. The end result is that Sailors can apply what they learn in the Navy towards a college degree."



The ACE review was conducted to ensure Navy curriculum was current and provided a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process. Their review included an examination of each course curriculum as well as interviews with CTR, CTM and subject matter experts.



The virtual review was conducted in accordance with the instruction for the continuous evaluation of Navy training courses and professional experiences for civilian academic credit for inclusion on the Navy College Program and the Joint Services Transcript (JST).



ACE recommends equivalent college credits for members of the armed forces for certain types of military training and service experiences, based on high quality standards of practice. They provide a collaborative link between the U.S. Department of Defense and higher education through their evaluation process.



Each of the eligible courses taught at CIWT receives an ACE evaluation every 10 years at a minimum.



"It's very important for our Sailors' education growth," said Denise Myers from CIWT’s learning standards office. "It encourages them to move forward in their academic career. The skills and training our Sailors receive will translate well to the outside world."



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



