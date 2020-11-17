Tis the Season to be Safe and Sober and not a Statistic

Photo By Douglas Stutz | A crushing –all too preventable - loss…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton provided a visual...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | A crushing –all too preventable - loss…NHB/NMRTC Bremerton provided a visual reminder on the deadly dangers of drinking and driving posting the remains of what used to be a new car, demolished by the drunk driver after speeding over 90 miles per hours, causing a collision, and killing the passenger (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

‘Tis the season to be safe and sober, not dangerous and drunk, and end up some statistic.



If that’s not sobering enough, then what is?



The goal for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton is to ensure everyone’s upcoming holiday season is overflowing with festive cheer and not filled with consequences from bad decisions.



In an internal fireside chat for staff members, NMRTC Bremerton command leadership addressed safety concerns concerning drinking and driving, along with emphasizing the continual need to avoid complacency in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.



“This [fireside chat] is a new way for us to communicate to the command,” said Capt. Shannon J. Johnson, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer.



NMRTC Bremerton Command Master Chief Robert Stockton is actively taking the lead in communicating the seriousness of drinking and driving, noting that in any alcohol related incident, there is always one specific detail common in every occurrence.



“They are all preventable,” exclaimed Stockton, adding that some staff members have expressed confusion expressed in knowing how much consumption of an alcoholic beverage was too much.



Someone may be arrested in Washington state and convicted of a DUI if; their BAC is .08 or more and is also 21 years of age or older; their BAC is .04 or more and is driving a commercial vehicle; or their BAC is .02 or more and they are younger than 21 years of age.



“We need to make sure we educate ourselves,” stressed Stockton.



Since .02 is the lowest Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) that someone can be arrested for, let’s break it down as to what that means in alcohol consumption. .02 BAC equals such standard drinks in the U.S. as a five ounce glass of wine (12 percent alcohol), a one and half ounce glass of liquor 80 proof, a 12 ounce can of beer (five percent alcohol) or a 12 ounce wine cooler (five percent alcohol).



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there’s a noticeable difference between men and women when it comes to BAC.



For a male with a body weight of 160 pounds, two drinks can have his approximate BAC at .05, which is considered impaired. Two more push his BAC to .08 and legally intoxicated.



For a female with a body weight of 160 pounds, two drinks have her impaired at .06, and two more in that 60-minute span have her legally intoxicated with a BAC of .09.



With Thanksgiving considered the start of the traditional holiday season on through to New Years, local law enforcement agencies will be out in force with increased patrols focused on drinking-and-driving.



The penalties for drunk driving in Washington State are daunting. For someone getting a DUI with a BAC under 0.15 there’s a 90 day driver license suspension, up to 364 days in jail, and a fine anywhere from $940 to $5,000. For someone pulled over with a BAC over 0.15 the driver license is suspended for a year, with up to 364 days in jail and a fine between $1,195 and $5,000.



“There are severe consequences for getting a DUI. There’s nonjudicial punishment (NJP). That process can affect someone’s higher tenure,” stated Stockton, noting that along with the disciplinary measure from the command, a person saddled with a DUI also has to deal with civilian court fines, the impact on their driving record and much more expensive insurance rates.



“But the really big issue is how it impact people’s lives. How much is that worth? We have a responsibility to keep people safe,” said Stockton.

Stockton also strongly advocates that there are existing options that anyone can utilize.



“Look, there’s alternatives. Make a plan. There’s options besides driving yourself if you’ve been drinking. Have a designated driver. There’s available transportation that will pick you and drive you where you want to go. You can call your chain of command. Our command has a safe ride program, too. Your safety and the safety of our community is our number one priority,” stated Stockton, adding that NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Safe Ride program number is 1-360-443-0438.



Johnson readily attested that her least favorite part of being a commanding officer is holding NJP, especially involving an alcohol related incident.



“It is particularly concerning when I have a DUI case before me. The consequences are always very serious, and often career impacting,” shared Johnson. “I am also aware that consequences could be far worse than standing before me at NJP. Those who drive under the influence run the risk of having to stand in a court room and face the family of someone they killed or injured, and ultimately having to serve time in prison, all because of one irresponsible decision. I want every member of my command to understand how serious this is.”



“I care about all of you,” Johnson continued. “It’s a team effort to help everyone make good decisions. Do not let anyone put themselves in a situation that will have life altering consequences.”



Stockton similarly emphasized the need for bystander intervention.



“If there is a shipmate there to prevent someone – anyone – from driving after drinking, we need them to step up and intervene. Don’t allow it to happen. Prevention is a responsibility for all of us. Leadership, we’re charging you to stay engaged with your Sailors. Have the conversation. Look out for each other. Take care of one another. Set the right tone,” said Stockton.