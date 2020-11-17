Photo Essay: Fall 2020 Views at Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown Oct. 22, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown Oct. 22, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and more are shown Oct. 22, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation's historic Commemorative Area.



Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.



The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



