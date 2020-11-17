TEC appreciates the Airmen of the third quarter

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – Three Airmen earned standing recently as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's outstanding noncommissioned officer, senior NCO, and civilian of the third quarter in 2020.



Last week, a staff-wide e-mail announced the awardees serving from home in East Tennessee during the pandemic.



"I thank them and commend them for their outstanding work, despite COVID," said U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Lozano, the commander. "What you are doing exemplifies TEC's agility, innovation, and resiliency for any event or obstacle."



Quarterly awardees receive recognition at the following commander's call, an award plaque, and other honors.



The NCO of the Quarter is U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Rosenberg. He is a professional military education instructor assigned to the Lankford Enlisted PME Center.



Sergeant Rosenberg created a Canvas optimization program allowing for a 60-discussion thread quick analysis. This program reduced stress and saved 200 work hours. He developed a Canvas familiarization video by devoting eight hours to streamlining the product for 28 Airmen. He mentored 47 total Air Force NCO's by instructing 360 curriculum hours and 376 assignments, which awarded 235 Community College of the Air Force credit hours. Sergeant Rosenberg also finished the Shipley Leadership Engagement Workshop that involved 26 hours of coaching training. He led a community hike-it-baby program that welcomed 21 families on 15 hikes. He earned six credit hours toward his Bachelor of Arts degree in software engineering with a 3.75 grade-point average.



The Senior NCO of the Quarter is U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Bryant. He is a cyber operations manager assigned to the Mission Support Division.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Bryant spearheaded Cloud Hosted Enterprise Services, where he transitioned 85 personnel and migrated 65 accounts allowing TEC to maintain 100 percent communication capabilities. He was the primary advisor for the practical application of information technology, ensuring IT initiatives were managed according to instructions and regulations. Additionally, Sergeant Bryant was the lead technician for the incoming Mission Defense Team program, paving its successful launch. He collaborated with two MDT contractors to refine the cyber-defense mission, which resulted in it three weeks ahead of schedule. He got recognized as a bi-annual TEC Diamond Sharp Award winner for dedicated service. He completed nine credit hours towards his Bachelor of Science in computer science with a 3.2 GPA.



The Civilian of the Quarter, Category III, is Tammie Smeltzer. She is the Director of Education assigned to TEC University.



Ms. Smeltzer oversaw and tracked more than 50 TEC-U projects simultaneously. She is the Quality Assurance Advisor, where she assured the academic integrity of more than 40 courses developed to include the first MDT CCAF accreditation. Ms. Smeltzer was instrumental in the Public Affairs Response Training course's design and development, which is TEC-U's first blended course. She oversaw the acquisition of the TEC-U Learning Management System that increased education/training operations. Ms. Smeltzer was the lead instructor for the Leadership Blount class that educated and influenced 34 leaders in the community. Additionally, she is the East Tennessee Military Association vice president, where she facilitated the first-ever virtual annual meeting. Also, she collected more than 20 pounds of food donations to the Appalachian Bear Rescue, which cares for 24 black-bear cubs.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

