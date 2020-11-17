Ho-Ho-Ho: Military Families Can Visit Santa Virtually as Army & Air Force Exchange Service Partners with JingleRing

DALLAS – Though COVID-19 might put some holiday events on hold, Santa Claus will still be making the rounds virtually with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and JingleRing.



JingleRing provides a platform for families to spend time with St. Nick in a contactless, virtual environment from the comfort of home. Families can choose from a diverse list of Santas who speak several languages, including American Sign Language.



“It’s comforting to know that Santa will always be there for our military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange welcomes the opportunity to help our Warfighters and their families create some cherished memories.”



Registration is available at jinglering.com/aafes. From there, families can select their local Exchange and sign up.



Pricing packages start at $19.96 for up to three children. Features also include visits from Mrs. Claus, storytime sessions and post-holiday thank-you visits from the Clauses.



After the visit, a link will be provided as a keepsake so families can revisit their conversation with Santa. The only requirement is a device with internet access.



Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online can sign up for visits, too. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.



Facebook-friendly version: Military families and their children can receive some holiday cheer from Santa Claus via virtual visits through a partnership with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and JingleRing. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1z4.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Loyd Brumfield, 214-312-6514 or brumfieldl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2020 Date Posted: 11.17.2020 11:42 Story ID: 383199 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ho-Ho-Ho: Military Families Can Visit Santa Virtually as Army & Air Force Exchange Service Partners with JingleRing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.