Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F135 testing resumes in J2

    F135 testing resumes in J2

    Photo By Jill Pickett | Jeff Albro, right, Joint Strike Fighter Joint Program Office F135 ground test and...... read more read more

    ARNOLD AFB, TN, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2020

    Story by Jill Pickett 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. --
    Testing of the Pratt & Whitney F135 engine has resumed in the Arnold Engineering Development Complex J2 Engine Test Cell at Arnold Air Force Base.

    The test team is seeking to validate the structural integrity and aerodynamic characteristics of a new fan rotor design for the F135, the powerhouse of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Lightning II.

    In J2, altitudes up to 75,000 feet can be simulated, along with temperatures from -60 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Flight speeds of up to Mach 2.6 can also be simulated.

    Testing of the engine began in J2 in 2019, but was stopped because of a planned outage to accommodate maintenance. Once that outage concluded, testing resumed with an expectation to continue into early 2021.

    “Test results to date have been positive and encouraging, and early results allowed us to complete an AMT (Accelerated Mission Test) with the same newly-designed rotor,” said 2nd Lt. Gregory Landrum, AEDC Jet Engine Test project manager.

    “The test team that has been conducting this test has been highly involved and has worked closely with personnel from Pratt & Whitney and the JSF Joint Program Office to frame the desired objectives and collect data toward those objectives.”

    The F135 program has conducted more than 5,500 hours of testing in test cells across AEDC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 10:49
    Story ID: 383187
    Location: ARNOLD AFB, TN, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F135 testing resumes in J2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-35
    Joint Strike Fighter
    JSF
    Lightning II
    Pratt & Whitney
    F135
    test

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT