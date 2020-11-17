Massapequa, New York Native Supports Navy Leader Development

Courtesy Photo | 201113-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 13, 2020) Lt. Arthur C. Morales, a class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201113-N-TE695-0003 NEWPORT, R.I. (Nov. 13, 2020) Lt. Arthur C. Morales, a class officer assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, explains how to plot set and drift to an Officer Candidate School (OCS) student during a charting course. OCS develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers morally, mentally, physically and imbue them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as naval officers. (U. S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam) see less | View Image Page

From Officer Training Command Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. - A 2011 Kellenberg Memorial High School graduate and Massapequa, New York native is currently serving with the U.S. Navy as a class officer and navigation curriculum manager at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN).



Lt. Arthur C. Morales is part of a dedicate team that transforms civilians and fleet Sailors into future leaders of our Navy and our nation.



“I am proud of the dedication and efforts of the Officer Training Command Newport team in developing future leaders for a Navy that can fight and win,” said Capt. Mark C. Hazenberg, OTCN commanding officer.



Morales, a surface warfare officer, has served at OTCN since August 2019. He previously served as the electrical division officer aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vincent (CVN 70).



“I am setting the benchmark of what it means to be a leader in the fleet through the development and mentorship of our young, future leaders,” said Morales. “Coming from USS Carl Vinson, I’m able to share my experiences and make an impact on how they will carry themselves in the fleet.”



Morales earned his commission in 2015 through the Navy ROTC program at George Washington University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering and a minor in naval science.



“I joined the Navy because it allowed me to become a leader early on,” said Morales. “It provided me direction. I once was a timid and shy person, now I am very confident in public speaking and can lead by example. Not many jobs afford you to work in such a diverse environment.”



Morales is the son of Arthur and Karen Morales, who reside in Massapequa.



“I am applying for a graduate program in engineering management with Cornell,” said Morales. “I’m excited to bring my leadership experience to the civilian market where I can continue serving my country within the defense industry, further supporting the warfighter.”



OTCN offers four officer-training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and Naval Science Institute.



OTCN morally, mentally, and physically develops future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information on OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.