Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCP Recognizes 40 New Master and Associate Master Clinicians

    NMCP Recognizes 40 New Master and Associate Master Clinicians

    Photo By William Epperson | 201110-N-A0813-0022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 10, 2020) – Capt. Marilisa Elrod...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2020

    Story by William Epperson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Nov. 10, 2020 - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recognized 19 providers as master and associate master clinicians in the medical center’s auditorium at a ceremony held on Nov. 10. Overall 40 staff members received awards, but many weren’t able to attend the ceremony.
    The awards are given to clinical staff who consistently demonstrate exemplary patient care, participate in Graduate Medical Education, or participate in a scholarly activity or research. The Master Clinician Program first began at NMCP in 2014 and is designed as a peer-acknowledgement program where peers recognize other peers for their outstanding character and performance.
    Honorees selected as master clinicians possessed a minimum of eight years of experience specializing in their field are awarded a gold pin. Those selected as an associate master clinician possessed a minimum of four years of experience and are awarded a silver pin. The honorees included civil service and active duty personnel representing the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

    As the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, including its ten branch and TRICARE Prime clinics, serves the Hampton Roads area and additionally offers premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen for future roles in healing and wellness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.17.2020 08:59
    Story ID: 383172
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCP Recognizes 40 New Master and Associate Master Clinicians, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NMCP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT