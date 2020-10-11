NMCP Recognizes 40 New Master and Associate Master Clinicians

Photo By William Epperson | 201110-N-A0813-0022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 10, 2020) – Capt. Marilisa Elrod...... read more read more Photo By William Epperson | 201110-N-A0813-0022 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 10, 2020) – Capt. Marilisa Elrod 20111receives a Master Clinician Award from Capt. Lisa Mulligan, Commanding Officer, NMCP at the Medical Center Nov. 10. The awards are given to clinical staff who consistently demonstrate exemplary patient care, participate in Graduate Medical Education, or participate in a scholarly activity or research. The awards are designed as a peer-acknowledgement program where peers recognizing other peers for their outstanding character and performance. To receive a Master Clinician award a staff member needs to have at least eight years or more an employee, and to revive an Associate Master Clinician Award staff members need to have four years or more. see less | View Image Page

Nov. 10, 2020 - Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recognized 19 providers as master and associate master clinicians in the medical center’s auditorium at a ceremony held on Nov. 10. Overall 40 staff members received awards, but many weren’t able to attend the ceremony.

The awards are given to clinical staff who consistently demonstrate exemplary patient care, participate in Graduate Medical Education, or participate in a scholarly activity or research. The Master Clinician Program first began at NMCP in 2014 and is designed as a peer-acknowledgement program where peers recognize other peers for their outstanding character and performance.

Honorees selected as master clinicians possessed a minimum of eight years of experience specializing in their field are awarded a gold pin. Those selected as an associate master clinician possessed a minimum of four years of experience and are awarded a silver pin. The honorees included civil service and active duty personnel representing the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.



As the U. S. Navy's oldest, continuously-operating hospital since 1830, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth proudly serves past and present military members and their families. The nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art medical center, including its ten branch and TRICARE Prime clinics, serves the Hampton Roads area and additionally offers premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsmen for future roles in healing and wellness.