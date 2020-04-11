“I always wanted to join the Marine Corps because I feel like its always been a calling” says Schneider. Lance Corporal Ramon Schneider II is Marine reservist here on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, who handles the logistical work of the Emergency Operations Center in response to Covid-19 pandemic. Schneider had always felt that he was missing something in his life. He finally enlisted at the age of 25 after graduating from college, “Sacrifice weighs ounces, but regret weighs tons”. Schneider had already been working at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California as an aircraft mechanic for just over a year when he shipped to Marine Corps Recruit Training. He continues to work at Naval Air Station Lemoore as a sheet metal mechanic on the F 18 Super Hornet for the United States Navy. He is always serving his country as a Marine in charge of logistics or as a civilian on a Navy base. Now that Schneider got activated to assist in the Emergency Operations Center, he coordinates with the command and supply marines to ensure that all the recruits will be well prepared for recruit training, along with transporting and maintaining accountability of the recruits. Schneider’s service in the Marine Corps affects him on a daily basis in that he is always mindful of his actions. Having integrity is especially important to him because he earned the title of Marine and with that, he is to conduct himself the way a Marine is supposed to conduct himself. Being a Marine has bettered his career while at Naval Air Station Lemoore because it made him more professional and be able to communicate better with individual of higher rank in his command.

