Photo Essay: Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area on Veterans Day 2020

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings are shown Nov. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings are shown Nov. 11, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis., at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Commemorative Area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Scenes of Fort McCoy's historic Commemorative Area are shown on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2020.



Commemorative Area

The Commemorative Area includes Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and more.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Veterans Day origins

In 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I, history shows.



More than 116,000 Americans died in World War I defending the lives and freedom of the United States’ European allies.



The following year, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration to honor the Soldiers who fought in that war, and the day was originally known as Armistice Day.



Nov. 11 became a federal holiday in 1938, and in 1954 Congress decided to change the day to Veteran's Day.



This was because they wanted to honor the veterans of all wars including World War II and the Korean War.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”