Take holiday shopping by storm at Fort Polk Warrior Store

FORT POLK, La. — As fall days fly by and the 2020 gift giving season draws near, it’s nice to know the Fort Polk community has the opportunity to find presents for every person on their list.

Shelby Waryas, Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation marketing chief, said there are some exciting shopping opportunities taking place at the Warrior Store, 1321 Corps Road, as Christmas approaches.

Waryas said it’s a good time to explore the Warrior Store and take advantage of great prices.

“We are hosting an open house Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. We will have several special holiday deals available for shoppers, as well as our regular clearance sale prices,” she said.

Though the Warrior Store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26, Waryas said the next big event at the store happens on Black Friday, Nov. 27. The special event will include raffles to win store merchandise and refreshments, such as cider and gumbo, for hungry and thirsty shoppers.

“Sales will continue through the weekend,” she said.

With Christmas swiftly approaching, the next date to mark on the calendar is an open house on Dec. 12-13 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

“The open house takes place on the weekend, but we will continue to have special holiday sales every day through Dec. 20, so people can find the perfect gift to take home during block leave,” she said.

Beyond the holidays, Waryas said there is a larger need for the Warrior Store in the Fort Polk community.

“I think Soldiers and Family members don’t want to have to travel long distances to shop for fun novelty items, Fort Polk-centric merchandise and golf supplies,” she said. “The Warrior Store is like a boutique that has something for everyone. Ladies can choose hand made soaps, scented candles and home décor, and guys have their choice of unit items, Grunt Style brand T-shirts and golf supplies. We cater to Soldiers, veterans and Family members — it’s a great place to browse and have fun.”

Waryas said saving money is also a consideration since shoppers don’t have to pay a sales tax, which will help during the holiday season.

“Do the math. Save the 10% sales tax that you would pay off post, add in the savings from other Warrior Store deals and clearance items, and you can’t lose,” she said.

In addition to the Warrior Store broadening Fort Polk’s shopping opportunities, Waryas said it also has the added benefit of supporting the Warrior Hills Golf Course.

“Golf courses across the United States are struggling financially, and the Warrior Store is a creative way to encourage people to support Fort Polk’s golf course but also has the added benefit of being a great place to buy items that Soldiers and Families can use and enjoy,” she said. “The money we make at the Warrior Store goes right back to the Fort Polk community.”

Terry Partigianoni, DFMWR recreation assistant, said he hears many positive comments from Warrior Store patrons.

“The main thing I hear from our customers is that they love being able to come into the store, grab what they want and go. It’s easy and convenient for them,” he said.

Stefanie Chapman, a Fort Polk spouse, said she loves all the holiday shirts and scented candles that have just been put out.

“They offer new Christmas decorations every year. I love to see what they have,” she said.

Chapman said her husband is in command and they like to put together gift baskets as company gifts.

“There are always great items at the Warrior Store to put in the basket” she said. “I also like to look at all the funny shirts. There aren’t a lot of places to shop around here unless you go online, so I love being able to shop on Fort Polk with their affordable prices.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.13.2020 Date Posted: 11.16.2020 09:33 Story ID: 383083 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Take holiday shopping by storm at Fort Polk Warrior Store, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.