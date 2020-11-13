JRTC, Fort Polk ceremony honors veterans

Photo By Jean Graves | A color guard from the 46th Engineer Battalion, led by Sgt. David Morris, participates...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | A color guard from the 46th Engineer Battalion, led by Sgt. David Morris, participates in the City of Alexandria’s Veterans Memorial Tribute Nov. 11. The 46th Eng Bn Soldiers pictured (from left to right) are Sgt. Indigo Pullen, Sgt. Angel Reyes, Pvt. 1st Class Dorian Manning, Spc. Francisco Colon. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Warrior Field Nov. 6, with several veterans, Family members, civic leaders and Soldiers watching in person and via the JRTC and Fort Polk Facebook page.

Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle, JRTC and Fort Polk commander, delivered a speech thanking and honoring veterans for their service.

“Today we gather at Warrior Field to honor veterans that live on our installation and in our communities and those that continue to serve.”

Doyle invited the veterans to stand for a round of applause from guests at the event.

“We proudly recognize our veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the Gulf War and veterans who’ve served in recent combat operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria,” he said.

Noting that Veterans Day honors all military branches, Doyle explained that the Army colors displayed at the ceremony included campaign streamers “that are meaningful to all veterans.”

“There are 190 campaign streamers beginning with the Revolutionary War battle at Lexington to today’s combat operations — that is the enormous impact of the veterans who sit here today,” he said.

Doyle said that some of the veterans attending the ceremony were heroes that freed Kuwait, stood with South Korean allies on the demilitarized zone and continue the fight for freedom after the Sept. 11 attacks.

“Out veterans have walked through the history books — we stand in awe of their demonstrated bravery on the battlefield and their patriotic commitment to duty here in the United States.”

Doyle also said that their performance of duty “demonstrates the finest elements of selfless service,” as they all stood to defend their nation.

“They are Warriors and heroes — every single one of them.”

Doyle then thanked the veterans’ Families.

“The veterans reflect the strength of the military service, but the Family sitting by their side are the foundation and strength of our nation.”

Doyle also emphasized that veterans often continue to serve the communities in which they live.

“Each veteran is continuously committed to providing service to his or her new community — bringing with them their military values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.”

In his closing remarks, Doyle again thanked the veterans and urged everyone to be grateful for the U.S. and its heroes.

“The veterans who are here today have protected the citizens of the United States, and we are ultimately indebted and fortunate to have them in our midst. Let us never forget how special it is to live in a nation that has been defended by these patriotic veterans.”

After giving his speech, Doyle and Sgt. 1st Class Adriana Fox, JRTC Operations Group, laid the installation wreath in honor of all veterans who have served during the many campaigns waged throughout U.S. history.

One of the veterans in attendance, Yvonne Johnson, underscored the importance of Veterans Day.

“We should all remember that this is a serious day; it isn’t just another day off but a day to honor and remember those who’ve served,” she said.

Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Bill Gates, who also attended the ceremony, said, “The importance of Veterans Day is to recognize our great Americans who have served and protected their country against all enemies, foreign and domestic — that’s the purpose. Once a year, we recognize those great Americans; and rightfully so.”