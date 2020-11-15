MOA establishes new instructor exchange program

The 94th Training Division (Force Sustainment) and the Deployment Support Command signed a Memorandum of Agreement Nov. 6, for a new instructor exchange program between the commands at the Railway Expeditionary Center on Joint Base Langley-Eustis.



The MOA states that the 94th TD will pay to send Soldiers from the 757th Transportation Battalion, a reserve unit, to the Basic Instructor Course. Once they complete the course, the 94th TD will pay for them to receive additional active duty time as assistant instructors, shadowing during the Railway operations Crewmember (88U) course.



“The Railway Operations Crewmember (88U) Soldier helps deliver lethality at speed by rail,” said U.S. Army Maj. William Armstrong, Expeditionary Railway Center, Railway Planning and Advisory Team officer in charge. “The ERC is the last remaining railroad unit in the U.S. Military. It serves the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard to include active duty, reserve, and National Guard units. In the U.S. the 88U Soldier has been called upon to assess rail yards, provide railway operating crews, capability analysis, and advise military units on how to move from fort to port by rail. Overseas it's similar and the 88U Soldier advises units on how to stage, prep, and load their equipment to move from port to final destination by rail.”



Once instructors are certified, they will be required to teach three courses a year and will be teaching Soldiers in their own unit and conducting annual training requirements for the members of the 757th Trans. BN.



Non-commissioned officers from the 757th Trans. BN. can benefit from the MOA by having more options for career broadening opportunities.



“[The MOA is important] because it provides the 94th TD a greater depth of railway instructors to choose from and it provides a broadening assignment for 88U Railway Soldiers serving in the Expeditionary Railway Center (ERC),” Armstrong said.



While the Soldiers who are 88Us are in instructor training, their primary mission is to complete active duty time and support the 757th Trans. BN.



U.S. Army Brigadier General Stephen Rutner, commander of Deployment Support Command, addressed Soldiers of the 757th Trans. BN during the MOA ceremony and issued a challenge to all, that when faced with difficult problems in the future, remember this memorandum and how it showcased that working together and becoming a team is beneficial starting from the unit level to Army wide.



“I hate the term win-win because it is over used in world today but there are those rare occasions,” said Rutner. “The 94th is getting better for doing this, we’re getting better for doing this, we as Soldiers in the 757th Trans. BN, are getting better and by the way, the Army is getting better. I challenge you to use this as a learning opportunity today so when you hit that sticky problem two, four, eight years from now, think that if different groups work together, we can come up with unique solutions that the Army can go, ‘that’s pretty cool, we can do that.’”

