SSI Soldier earns CASCOM diversity award

FORT LEE, Va. (Nov. 13, 2020) -- A Soldier Support Institute noncom has earned the CASCOM Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight recognition award for the fourth quarter of FY20.



Sgt. 1st Class Reynaldo J. Albizu Figueroa is a senior drill sergeant assigned to Echo Company, 369th Adjutant General Battalion, Fort Jackson, S.C.



“It’s humbling and an honor because you never think you’re doing something good until you get recognized by your higher headquarters and its leadership,” said the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program victim advocate. “I’m just trying to do my job, which is to make a positive impact on America’s young Soldiers and the United States Army.”



Master Sgt. Tomas Augustin Jr., SSI Equal Opportunity advisor, said Albizu Figueroa’s big-picture view on matters relating to equal opportunity and SHARP separates him from his peers.



“The reason he stands out – from what I can see – is that he is not contained to his company,” he said. “He takes the initiative and constantly assists with training in other companies, even though that’s not his responsibility.”



Augustin added Albizu Figueroa has shown a high level of skill in communicating with troops and moderating discussion. It is evident during his roundtable discussions.



“It’s a voluntary program in which Soldiers can come in and talk about things like equal opportunity and SHARP – those critical issues that can spark intense conversation,” he said. “Because he is a very good facilitator and servant leader, he understands how to control those discussions so Soldiers don’t get offended or go in the wrong direction. He increases their understanding and really makes them feel like they have a voice.”



In his nomination letter, Echo Co. Commander Capt. Warren Washington said Albizu Figueroa is “beyond deserving of the Diversity and Inclusion Spotlight based on his actions within the 369th AG Bn. SFC Albizu is a change champion dedicated to ensuring every Soldier is treated with dignity, respect and fairness.”



Albizu Figueroa is a 42A human resources specialist with 14 years of service. He is a native of Catalina, Puerto Rico.