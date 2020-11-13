Seaman Kyle Flath is selected as Honor Graduate for recruit company India 199

DANA POINT, CA, RESIDENT KYLE FLATH, EARNS HONOR GRADUATE AT U.S. COAST GUARD BOOTCAMP



CAPE MAY, N.J. –Seaman Kyle Flath from Dana Point, CA, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, November 13, 2020.



Flath was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Flath is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 63 graduates of Recruit Company India 199. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Flath’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as Physical Fitness, Seamanship, Marksmanship, and Final Exam. India 199 also earned the Company Commander, Section Commander, and Battalion Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

“Being Honor Grad makes me feel really proud of myself. I came into Boot Camp not expecting to be any significant part of the company, but it has been very rewarding to look back and see how much I’ve grown,” said Flath.

“I have to thank my family and friends for their unconditional love and support. Additionally, I have to thank my shipmates for never giving up on me, and my Company Commanders for pushing me further than I thought I could go. For anyone going to boot camp, I would say never doubt or give up on yourself. Once you build that mental toughness you will realize that anything is achievable. The body will quit before the mind does.”

