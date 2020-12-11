924th Fighter Group inducts 38 Airmen as new enlisted leaders

The 924th Fighter Group celebrated their newest noncommissioned and senior noncommissioned officers’ Nov. 7 during an induction ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.



The new noncommissioned officers are considered technical experts and first-line supervisors and the senior noncommissioned officers are the newest operational leaders trained in combining experiences, talents, and resources within their unit to expertly fulfill the unit’s mission.



There to congratulate them for their hard work and give them some pointers for continued success was the 924th FG superintendent, Chief Master Sgt. Henry May.



“You’ve achieved something great,” said May. “Some of you are going to be the supervisors or flight chiefs, and all of you will be a trusted leader where Airmen come to for advice, help, and guidance.”



In his career May learned several lessons that he considers very valuable to the success of leadership and the mission. As he explained them to the newly inducted members, he hopes that it will help them be the best NCO the Air Force and their Airmen need them to be.



“These are my tidbits for you: take care of others, listen to your Airmen, solve complicated issues with a visit or a phone call, build your network, learn from your mistakes, take out the trash, and be kind to each other,” said May.



After the speech, the Airmen were charged with their new responsibilities and raised their right hand to take their oath as a noncommissioned or senior noncommissioned officer.



During this ceremony 38 Reserve Citizen Airmen were recognized, 29 new staff sergeants and nine new master sergeants.

