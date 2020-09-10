Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Volunteers participate in National Public Lands Day events in USACE-Albuquerque District

    Volunteers participate in National Public Lands Day events in USACE-Albuquerque District

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | Abiquiu Lake project staff; Mark Yuska, chief of the USACE-Albuquerque District’s...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Volunteers participated at in-person and virtual events at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes in the Albuquerque District in observance of National Public Lands Day, the last weekend in September.

    “It was not the normal celebration people are used to, but it was good to get out and do something to show our appreciation of our public lands,” said Austin Kuhlman, lead park ranger at Abiquiu Lake.

    National Public Lands Day (NPLD) is the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. It began in 1994 with three sites and 700 volunteers and became a yearly tradition.

    Last year more than 10,200 volunteers served 37,000 hours on USACE-managed lands, removing 112,000 pounds of trash, cleaning 840 miles of roadways and shoreline, planting 3,000 trees and shrubs, improving 177 acres of habitat, and engaging 296 partner organizations.


    ABIQUIU LAKE, N.M.
    Due to COVID-19, the event was dramatically scaled back from previous years. On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 24 volunteers and USACE staff gathered at Abiquiu Lake to celebrate NPLD. This year’s event consisted of a simple, self-led litter clean up.

    “We had a good event at Abiquiu. During these last few months an incredible number of people have been taking advantage of our park and other natural open spaces, and it was good to see people coming together, albeit socially distant, to leave the park a little better than they found it,” said Kuhlman.

    CONCHAS LAKE, N.M.
    Conchas Lake hosted a virtual event this year sharing the staff’s fondest memories from previous NPLD events and letting the public know that they can still go out and participate on their own, keeping in mind to wear a mask and social distance.


    JOHN MARTIN RESERVOIR, Colo.
    Two park rangers collected a truck load of trash from the south shore recreation area during the National Public Lands Day event here, Sunday, Sept. 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.12.2020 18:12
    Story ID: 382915
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Hometown: ABIQUIU, NM, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    Hometown: ESPANOLA, NM, US
    Hometown: HASTY, CO, US
    Hometown: LA JUNTA, CO, US
    Hometown: LAMAR, CO, US
    Hometown: TUCUMCARI, NM, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers participate in National Public Lands Day events in USACE-Albuquerque District, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    USACE
    volunteers
    Corps of Engineers
    National Public Lands Day
    Colorado
    NPLD
    Albuquerque District
    Abiquiu Lake
    John Martin Reservoir
    Conchas Lake

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT