47,000 and Counting: Army & Air Force Exchange Service Nears Hiring Goal for Veterans, Military Spouses

DALLAS – As the Nation celebrates National Veterans and Military Families Month, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service remains committed to providing careers for the military community as it closes in on its goal of hiring 50,000 Veterans and military spouses.



Since 2013, the Exchange has hired more than 47,000 Veterans and military spouses. Today, approximately 85% of Exchange associates share a connection with the military.



“Veterans and military spouses play a vital role in helping the Exchange fulfill its mission,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Working for the Exchange is a Quality-of-Life force multiplier for military families, with Veterans and spouses receiving hiring preference.”



The Exchange’s associate transfer program gives military spouses an opportunity to retain employment through PCSs, allowing them to keep their benefits.



Kris Cubacub, assistant store manager at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland BMT South Troop Store, has worked for the Exchange since 2013. Through the associate transfer program, he has moved twice with his wife, Air Force 1st Lt. Lauren Morales.



“As military spouses, we’re frequently transferring to different locations, and the Exchange has allowed me to maintain a leadership position through every move,” Cubacub said.



Cubacub has served as a customer service supervisor, PowerZone supervisor, hardlines department manager and services business manager at Offutt Air Force Base before transferring to the JBSA-Randolph Exchange and then Lackland.



“The Exchange has provided an opportunity to have a meaningful career with a mission that is second to none,” he said. “I am an example of the Exchange’s unyielding support for our Armed Forces and their families.”



Veterans, military spouses and others seeking employment with the Exchange can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to find job openings worldwide.



