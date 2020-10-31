Some SUBASE Good News: SUBASE Goes Trick-or-Treating

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London First Responders and base volunteers led a reverse trick-or-treat Halloween parade throughout Beacon Point Housing, Oct. 31.



The SUBASE New London Fire and Security Departments along with costumed volunteers, handed out prepackaged bags full of candy to children during the physically-distanced parade. In support of COVID-19 mitigations, residents were asked to stay on their front porch or in their yard, and to remain at least six feet from the sidewalk where candy bags were placed.



“To scare away the monsters and bring out the youngsters the SUBASE New London Fire and Security Departments made some noise by blasting their sirens from neighborhood to neighborhood,” said SUBASE New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore.



With COVID-19 still on the rise in the New London area, base leadership felt it was important to create an event outside of traditional trick-or- treating.



“In these uncertain times the SUBASE New London family wanted to bring some early afternoon Halloween spirit to our community in military housing,” said SUBASE New London Senior Enlisted Advisor Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Faron Carhee. “Family is our biggest support system so it’s important to show our shipmates and their loved ones we care.”



The Halloween parade may have been targeted for children, but Sailors also took advantage of the opportunity to get in on the fun by volunteering and dressing up.



“Participating in the SUBASE New London Halloween parade was quite eventful and more fun than I anticipated,” said Yeoman 3rd Class Octavius Houston. “ Being dressed up as Jack Skellington and throwing candy from a moving vehicle was different from my usual Saturday, but seeing the kids run outside in their costumes when they heard the sirens from the fire truck made me really happy that I decided to volunteer.”



Candy was not the only treat that was passed out during the event. Additionally, there were 24 special prize tickets spread out between the candy bags courtesy of the SUBASE New London representatives for the Helping Hands Association. If you were a lucky recipient of a ticket, you can redeem it for a backpack full of school supplies. To redeem your prize, contact the SUBASE New London Administration Department at 860-694-5976.



-USN-

“Some SUBASE Good News” (SSGN) is an effort to provide uplifting stories about the personnel, programs, and initiatives that help make Naval Submarine Base New London, “The First and Finest.”

