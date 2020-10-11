1st TSC Soldier inspired by legacy of service

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington chose to follow her family's legacy. Her father...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington chose to follow her family's legacy. Her father (pictured) inspired her to become the first woman in her family to serve in the U.S. Army. “As a military brat my father was a noncommissioned officer,” Washington said. “He set the example, so I knew before I joined the Army what it meant to be, know, and do.” (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Maj. Stephanie Washington comes from a family with a rich background of military service, but this doesn’t mean she is not a first in her family.



She became the first woman in her family to join the military and carry on the tradition.



“As a military brat my father was a noncommissioned officer,” she said. “He set the example, so I knew before I joined the Army what it meant to be, know, and do.”



Washington, a Fayetteville, North Carolina, native, is currently serving at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command as the G3 sergeant major.



Washington has excelled throughout her 22-year career. She entered the Army as a supply specialist and her first duty assignment was at Fort Carson, Colorado. Throughout her career Washington has had the opportunity to travel and progress by working in various positions from warehouses to motor pools.



“The thing I enjoy the most about the military is going to a new location every few years,” she said. “You get to see the impact you have had on the force.”



Having an impact on soldiers is what led Washington to become a drill sergeant at a basic combat training company at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. For two years, Washington trained and developed the future of the Army.



“It was by far the most rewarding position and you would be able to see the transition from civilian to soldier in a matter of weeks,” she said.



Washington may no longer be a drill sergeant, but she continues to seek ways to develop and mentor new soldiers arriving to their first duty station.



“Don’t let your first duty station set the tone of what you think the Army should be,” Washington said. “Go where the Army sends you with an open mind and be ready to have new experiences.”



Washington’s passion to continue her military service comes from the drive to leave her mark.



“I continue to serve because I want to leave a legacy for my family name.”