Roseburg VA opens Women Veterans’ waiting room at Eugene HCC – Drive Thru Baby Shower a success

The Roseburg VA Health Care System (RVAHCS) unveiled a space at its Eugene Health Care Center dedicated specifically for Women Veterans Nov. 6, another step in a more than year-long initiative to make the facility more gender inclusive.



The addition is a much-needed addition to the HCC to continue meeting the needs of Women Veterans, according to Jessica Burnett, the Women Veterans Program Manager with RVAHCS.



“Women are the fastest growing population in the military and Veteran community today,” said Burnett, who was born and raised in Oregon. “As a VA, we needed to expand our services to Women. One of the ways we can work toward that goal is by providing a private waiting area for Women.”



The opening of the waiting room was part of a week of Women Veteran-centric events, which included a Drive Thru Baby Shower at the Eugene and Roseburg VA campuses. The expanding Women Veterans Health Care program will help RVAHCS better meet the needs of Women Veterans, who have a distinct set of health care requirements during and after military service, according to Burnett.



“Far too long our Women Veterans have been underserved, and we are striving to change that by hearing the needs our Veterans and working to meet those needs,” said Burnett. “In the past year, our Women Veterans Health Care team has grown to help meet this need.”



Since the beginning of March, RVAHCS has been working at its five facilities across Southwestern Oregon to halt the spread of COVID-19. Due to the safety measures implemented at its campuses, which have limited the possibility of transmission of coronavirus in the Veteran community, the Women Veterans Health Care team had to improvise to serve the expecting mothers who receive care through the Roseburg VA. The effort was a welcome reprieve to the dozen Women Veterans who received several pregnancy and baby-care related items during the shower, said Burnett.



“With the need to social distance, we still wanted to make a connection and show support to our new moms. A drive thru baby shower was one way we could do that,” said Burnett, who’s youngest daughter is also an enlisted Sailor. “When a Veteran becomes pregnant, they can connect with our Maternity Care Coordinator who bridges the gap between community care and VA services.”



Many Women may be surprised at the level of care available for expecting mothers through the Women Veterans Health Care team, says Burnett. The care is specific to the needs of all Women Veterans, before, during and after pregnancy.



“We provide more than comprehensive care to Women – we provide support for all reproductive goals and can help Women navigate health care services inside and outside the VA,” said Burnett. “Many new moms are unaware of additional services we provide – such a maternity package that includes items like breast feeding supplies and maternity belts – and newborn care is also covered during the first seven days after birth.”



As the Women Veterans Health Care program continues to evolve and expand, Burnett wants to emphasize the importance of all-around health for Women Veterans. From mental health, routine and urgent care to gynecological and breast health, RVAHCS is a resource available to all eligible Women Veterans.



“We provide more than care coordination for Veteran’s health care needs. Many Women are surprised to hear some services, such as infertility care, genetic testing and menopausal care, are part of VA services for eligible Veterans. It is important for our Women to know we heard and we are dedicated to serving them”



Women Veterans interested in more information about the services the RVAHCS Women Veterans Health Care team offers can call 541-440-1000, Ext. 41326.



Media and stakeholder point of contact for this release is Tim Parish, Public Affairs Officer, Roseburg VA Health Care System; timothy.parish@va.gov; 541-440-1000, Ext. 43026.