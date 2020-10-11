South quay wall restoration coming to NS Mayport

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $16.5 million firm-fixed-price task order, Nov. 6, to Brantley Construction Services, LLC (small business) from Charleston, South Carolina, for restoration of a Destroyer Slip South Quay Wall at Naval Station (NS) Mayport, Florida.



The new quay wall, which is an earth retaining structure used to dock floating vessels and transfer equipment, will provide NS Mayport with additional capability to support one of the Navy’s newest class of ships.



“The project not only restores a badly deteriorated bulkhead, but will add full berthing capability for Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), U.S. Coast Guard Cutters and other smaller ships,” said Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Director Lt. Cmdr. Pete DeIuliis. “Adding this capability is especially important as the number of homeported ships at NS Mayport will increase from 23 to 29 by 2024.”



The work to be performed includes replacement of the entire 550-foot wharf quay wall with a new steel sheet pile bulkhead, replacement of the existing fender system and connections to water, electrical, oily waste and sanitary sewer utilities. It also includes the procurement and installation of a pedestrian turnstile and vehicular gate.



Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by May 2022.



Small businesses play a vital role in the American economy - employing half of our country's workforce, creating nearly two out of every three new American jobs, and often being the source of the next great American innovation. NAVFAC Southeast strives to meet its goals and build on its successes by providing contract opportunities to these businesses.



“NAVFAC Southeast invests in small businesses to support our national defense,” said John Bazylewicz, NAVFAC Southeast assistant deputy director for Small Business. “Small businesses fuel the American dream, which grows the local and federal economies that ultimately strengthen the warfighter.”



Bazylewicz explained that small businesses provide construction, professional and supported services expertise that support the Navy’s mission and the men and women in uniform. It is through strong policy and sound business processes that NAVFAC is able to develop capabilities based strategies that consider program risks, cost, schedule and technical requirements that help meet the expectations of supported commanders while supporting public policy objectives.



Each year NAVFAC establishes target goals for Small Business, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), Historically Underutilized Business Zone Small Business (HUBZONE), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Women-Owned Small Business categories. Utilizing these small business concerns to the maximum extent practicable is a matter of National interest with both social and economic benefits.

