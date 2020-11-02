Courtesy Translation: City of Mainz, Regulations on Sports Facilities

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the city of Mainz, 02 NOV 2020

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



Municipal exemptions are not currently granted



Press release: State capital Mainz: Regulations on sports facilities after the 12th Corona Control Ordinance enters into force.



The 12th Corona Control Ordinance of Rheinland-Pfalz (12th CoBeLVO) entered into force on 02.11.2020, after the contents of the new regulations were discussed among the administrative staff today. The staff, headed by Lord Mayor Michael Ebling, agreed on the following executive notes on the regulations for sports and leisure facilities in order to avoid confusion in the aftermath of the new regulation.



Gyms



The municipal sports halls are generally closed.



Exceptions apply only to:

- rehabilitation sports groups that have already started (this currently concerns six sports halls in the city area)

- for school sports

- for professional sports of the 1st and 2nd leagues.



Sports fields



Since soccer is a team sport and as such is generally prohibited in the amateur and leisure fields, all sports fields that do not have a circular track attached are closed.



Since individual sports are still permitted alone or in pairs outdoors, the state capital Mainz opens those sports fields, which have a circular track - with the exception of the sports complex Mainz-Lerchenberg. That particular sports field is currently being renovated, so the field (despite the circular running track) is not available. As an alternative, the nearby forest with a 10 km circuit is available.



Only individual sports are allowed on the open sports facilities. Smaller sports fields, basketball facilities and Boule facilities ("free sports facilities") in the public area are closed.



Federal squad athletes are still allowed to train.



The sports facilities with circular tracks, such as

- District sports facility Mombach,

- Bretzenheim district sports facility,

- District sports facility Hechtsheim,

- District sports facility Laubenheim and

- Sports complex Schillstraße



are open during the week from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (the BSA Bretzenheim, on the other hand, will be open from 12.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. due to the lack of floodlights).



On weekends, the facilities are open from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. There will always be a supervisor present. The closed fields are also controlled by the sports administration.



Furthermore, the administrative staff, with the cooperation of the Health Department, has decided that at present no exemptions to the 12th CoBeLVO can be granted.



A condition for granting an exemption from prohibitions under the 12th CoBeLVO would be, among other things, that it is justifiable from an epidemiological point of view, in particular taking into account the current events of infection, and that the purpose of the CoBeLVO is not affected. Even in coordination with the health department, this cannot be granted with an incidence of currently well over 100 and still increasing infection rates.



On the contrary, it is currently very important to comply with the rules and to ensure that fewer people come together and risk getting infected.

