NAVSUP plays key logistics role during USS Hershel “Woody” Williams’ port visit in Spain

Photo By Joseph Yanik | The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) sails in the...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) sails in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 17, 2020. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on its inaugural deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility in support of maritime missions and special operations. Days later, it ported at Naval Station Rota, Spain, to undergo a replenishment of supplies and provisions. (Photo by Sgt. Megan Roses) see less | View Image Page

Story by NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Public Affairs



Naval Station Rota, SPAIN - USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) recently returned to the Mediterranean following a 43-day underway operating alongside partners and Allies off the coast of Africa, where the ship participated in six maritime evolutions, a major multinational exercise, and refueling operations. Read more about the role HWW played in the exercises - https://www.c6f.navy.mil/Press-Room/News/News-Display/Article/2397877/uss-hershel-woody-williams-arrives-in-naples-italy/



In late October, Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP’s) Logistics Support Center (LSC) Team supported the supply replenishment of USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) during the ship’s port visit at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain.



Coordinating with logistics teams from Naval Facilities Engineering Command and NAVSTA’s Fleet Support and Port Operations, the LSC team transferred dozens of pallets of food, dry provisions, and quality of life items from the pier to the ship, along with thousands of gallons of fuel that are used to power ship operations.



“Besides the delivery of provisions, NAVSUP sailors facilitated the transportation of HWW sailors from the ship to the installation’s various quality of life facilities, like the NEX, commissary and bowling alley,” said LTJG Genesis Manoza, logistics support officer.



“Especially in the COVID pandemic environment with so many restrictions, being able to fully enjoy the installation’s quality of life and morale-boosting services during their port visit meant that the ship’s crew can get them in the right state of mind for deployment, patrol, or whatever their mission may be.”



Expeditionary Staging Base Hershel “Woody” Williams conducts Africa Command (AFRICOM) missions in the Mediterranean and the waters around East, South, and West Africa to include the Gulf of Guinea, operating with regional Allies and partners.



“The Hershel “Woody” Williams was the first ESB to port at Naval Station Rota,” Manoza said. “Our team was fully trained and equipped to serve her while she was here. We are honored to have played a key logistics role to support the Navy’s warfighters aboard during this port visit before she transits back out to sea.”



Site Rota is one of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's five logistics sites positioned across Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. Site Rota provides supply chain management, bulk and aviation fueling capability, material handling equipment, contracting, hazardous material management, household goods and vehicle processing and postal operations to fleet, installation and other service components throughout the area of operations.



U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.