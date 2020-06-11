I am Navy Medicine – and Industrial Hygienist – Michael Humann at NMRTC Bremerton

Navy industrial hygienists such as Michael Humann routinely focus on unique and complex issues to help care for others.



This year has had more than its’ fair share of significant and difficult concerns that Humann has provided timely expertise to handle.



His contributions in proactively helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 at Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton led to recently being selected as the command’s Senior Civilian of the Quarter.



“This shows that NMRTC Bremerton recognizes the important work that all their industrial hygienists do for their customers throughout Navy Region Northwest,” said Humann, a Breckenridge, Minn. native and University of Iowa 2011 graduate who has been an integral part of Navy Medicine for almost three years.



Even prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Humann had reviewed the command's Respiratory Protection Program (RPP) during a crucial Industrial Hygiene Survey and identified areas for improvement to safeguard staff from potential exposure to communicable diseases. He made sure potential frontline personnel were enrolled in the RPP, as well as medically cleared to use powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs). Due to his behind the scene preemptive efforts, NMRTC Bremerton was well positioned when the COVID 19 outbreak occurred to effectively protect staff as well as patients in dealing with COVID-19.



“While I feel my work has been important, the response to COVID-19 has been truly multidisciplinary. All stakeholders involved have been essential for our success.” Humann said. “The support of my colleagues at NMRTC Bremerton and within the Industrial Hygiene Department have been crucial.”



Humann is considered a key member of the command’s COVID-19 Working Group, a forged collection of dedicated subject matter experts assembled in March to help lead the command’s response in dealing with the COVID-19 threat. Humann identified potential occupational health hazards and recommended strategies aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Navy regulations and policies.



“I am glad that my job allows me to work directly with the active duty and civilian staff whose health I am responsible for,” remarked Humann.



The pandemic outbreak also led Humann in taking the lead to protect staff members working in the command’s drive through screening process tents. He made sure they had adequate protection from potential heat stress injury during the long dog days of summer. He accomplished this by installing real-time heat stress monitors on the hottest days, and mandating site-specific heat stress protocols were in place.



“I am just a Navy industrial hygienist who is eager to come to work every morning to protect the health of the Navy’s active duty and civilian staff,” Humann exclaimed.



Along with ongoing pandemic and late summer heat wave, there was yet another threatening health crisis to help mitigate. Raging seasonal wildfires from British Columbia to northern California brought the entire Kitsap County Air Quality Index (AQI) to an unhealthy level. Humann briefed the COVID-19 working groups on Environmental Protection Agency guidance for working outdoors when fire and smoke are present, leading to the command issuing additional N95 respirators (protective devices offering efficient filtration of airborne particles) to all staff standing watch outdoors.



Humann even assisted with the behind-the-scenes efforts of the Housekeeping staff as they began using a more hazardous disinfectant due to COVID-19. He performed a qualitative health assessments and advised them on including such added measures as using specific gloves for better protection and lengthening the re-entry time into any room just cleaned and sanitized.



Humann’s write-up for Senior Civilian of the Quarter notes that as ‘a consummate professional, he is respectful of others, listens to their points of view, and communicates his ideas with compassion and understanding. His sole intention in performing his duties is to benefit others. He often goes above and beyond the normal scope of his duties to further the command's mission and to protect the health of staff members.’



His contributions in his Navy Medicine career, which began in January, 2018, are an example of what happens when an opportunity is noticed and acted upon.



“A career with Navy Medicine wasn’t something I thought of until I saw the announcement for my current position. I am glad I saw that announcement and look forward to a long career with Navy Medicine,” stated Humann.



When asked to sum his experience in his relatively short Navy Medicine career in one sentence, Humann replied, “Rewarding.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 17:06 Story ID: 382572 Location: BREMERTON , WA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am Navy Medicine – and Industrial Hygienist – Michael Humann at NMRTC Bremerton, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.