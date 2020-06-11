NSSC Pearl Harbor Welcomes New Commanding Officer

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii -- Naval Submarine Support Command (NSSC) Pearl Harbor held a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, November 6.



Cmdr. Robert Walls, from Mebane, North Carolina, relieved Cmdr. John Killila, from Erie, Pennsylvania, as the NSSC commanding officer.



Under the leadership of Killila, the NSSC team provided waterfront support to 18 submarines, multiple visiting submarines and two squadrons. The team manned, trained and equipped a task force responsible for COVID mitigations, testing, isolation, restriction-of-movement, and care. His team completed hundreds of ordnance handling and support evolutions, and conducted more than 450 small boat transfers to deliver Sailors, inspection teams, food, and over 10,000 critical repair parts, allowing ships to repair themselves and sustain operations at-sea.



Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, served as the guest speaker at the change of command held in the historic squadron building.



“Cmdr. Killila, I know you’re proud of your NSSC team, and I’m proud of what you’ve done to lead them,” said Converse. “You gave them the tools, the guidance and the opportunity to innovate for a better future for the submarine force. Thank you for your leadership and your hard work, especially during these challenging times.”



Following his speech, Converse awarded Killila with a Meritorious Service Medal for service as NSSC commanding officer from September 2018 to November 2020.



“We provide top notch support to the waterfront in every department in highly specialized ways,” Killila said. “Every day I come to work, I am astounded by the talent I have been gifted to lead. The stellar Sailors of NSSC have been able to solve every unique problem posed by the submarines in Pearl Harbor. The waterfront would not be able to operate without the selfless dedication that the men and women of NSSC put in every day. Whether it is day to day operations or an after-hours emergency, the team does not relent until the job is done. This is in no small part due to the families of these Sailors. Their support has been invaluable to the mission of NSSC and the submarine force, and I cannot express in words my gratitude to them.”



Killila’s next assignment is to assume command of Undersea Rescue Command in San Diego, California.



Walls comes to NSSC from Commander, Submarine Squadron 7 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



“I am excited to be able to support the submarine force in a new capacity,” said Walls. “I am eager to be a major part of the Pearl Harbor waterfront team to maximize readiness and the effectiveness of our homeported submarines. I want to lead NSSC in continuing to support the warfighter and the waterfront.”



NSSC's mission is to provide quality operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crews, families, and the staffs of Submarine Squadrons One and Seven. NSSC provides operations, material, weapons, communications, supply, medical, legal, and religious support programs.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visit ww.csp.navy.mil.

