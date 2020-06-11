Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes New Journeymen in Their First-Ever Drive-Thru Apprentice Graduation

Photo By Shelby West | Shop 57 Insulator Evan Webb was the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program Class of...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Shop 57 Insulator Evan Webb was the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Apprentice Program Class of 2020 valedictorian, noting he and his fellow apprentices would not be where they were today without the support of their families, friends, and their fellow employees at America’s Shipyard. “My experience in the apprenticeship has allowed me to grow as a person at work and at home. It helped me be disciplined in my every day job as well as motivating me to look toward the next goal and make it happen,” said Webb. “To my fellow apprentices, whether you’re just starting out in the program or graduating like myself, always be conscious of your reputation from day one. Word travels fast at NNSY and you don’t want to be known for being a problem. Be known for being a hard-working individual that your fellow shipyarders can count on. You all have the potential to be great here – you just got to take that step and make it happen.” see less | View Image Page

Friends and family gathered Nov. 6 at Scott Center Annex to celebrate the achievements of the graduates of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Apprentice Program. With concerns to the COVID-19 environment, the ceremony was held “drive-in style” for the first time in its expansive history – allowing participants to celebrate the graduates while still taking all the proper precautions.



The 186 graduates, representing 20 trades across the shipyard, have completed a four-year training program, which includes academics, trade theory, and on-the-job experience. Upon graduation, the apprentices will receive a Technician Career Studies Certificate and will be converted to the journeymen level of their trade.



“For more than 100 years, Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Apprentice Program has ensured a continuous pipeline of skilled tradespeople who have gone on to attain significant leadership positions across the shipyard," said Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Howard Markle. "This four-year program involving academics, trade theory and on-the-job training is challenging even in ideal and predictable circumstances. As we all know, this year has been anything but ideal and predictable. But our graduates have risen to meet every challenge and exceed all expectations. I commend their perseverance and thank them for their continued service to our shipyard. I look forward to seeing their numerous accomplishments in the many years to come making our Navy - and our nation - safer, stronger and more combat ready.”



The NNSY Apprentice Program Class of 2020 valedictorian was Evan Webb, a Shop 57 Insulator. The 30-year-old Portsmouth Christian School graduate completed the program with a 3.932 GPA, which earned him an early promotion. “I’m very proud to be our class’ valedictorian – it shows me that with hard work and a good support system that I can achieve whatever I put my mind to,” said Webb. “It also gives me the confidence that I can use to be a good role model for my son – showing him that hard work and dedication can truly open new opportunities for you.”



Webb continued, “My experience in the apprenticeship has allowed me to grow as a person at work and at home. It helped me be disciplined in my every day job as well as motivating me to look toward the next goal and make it happen. To my fellow apprentices, whether you’re just starting out in the program or graduating like myself, always be conscious of your reputation from day one. Word travels fast at NNSY and you don’t want to be known for being a problem. Be known for being a hard-working individual that your fellow shipyarders can count on. You all have the potential to be great here – you just got to take that step and make it happen.”



Salutatorian Kelly Albert said, “My time in the Apprentice Program was very educational and I learned about things that I have never been around in my life. I remember my first day in the shipyard and being so overwhelmed with it all. However, being surrounded by so many knowledgeable folks who took the time to train me and help me get to that next step – NNSY now feels like home to me. I feel part of something much bigger than myself and I’m so proud to be part of America’s Shipyard.”



This year marks the 107th anniversary of NNSY’s Apprentice Program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the nation. The program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Secretary’s Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship (ACA), as a 21st Century Registered Apprenticeship Trailblazer and Innovator.