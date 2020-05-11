Soldiers brave haunted trail

Units across Fort Jackson planned and prepared ways for their Soldiers and Families to participate in some Halloween fun while taking into account the need for social distancing. For Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion the perfect event was a haunted trail, equipped with smoke, zombie military police and plenty of candy.



Command Sgt. Major Willie Grandison said everything went well, and everyone followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“We’ve got four different stations set up,” he said. “We’ve got the butcher shop, candy land, the MPs, bravo company, alpha company, it’s lots of fun. We’re giving out candy and were still doing everything with social distancing and in accordance with CDC guidelines.”



Grandison added, “It’s something for all the (HHBN and U.S. Army Garrison) Families to come out and have fun … we’re happy we’re able to do this and put it on for all the Families … We just want to thank everybody for coming out.”



Staff Sgt. Rudy Perez worked one of the stations and thought everything turned out better than he expected. “Everybody’s out here, everybody’s being entertaining and playing the part so I’m actually impressed.”



“We have a grim reaper stirring a body over a cauldron with smoke and we have another grim reaper in a different looking costume,” Perez added, “We’re just running around trying to scare people.”

