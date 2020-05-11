Fall festival on the Field

Photo By Veran Hill | Staff Sgt. Freddie Aguiar, drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Veran Hill | Staff Sgt. Freddie Aguiar, drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment read a riddle with wife, Tania and sons, Ian and Ethan during the 2020 Fall Festival and Movie Night Oct. 30. “Families and children have expressed how happy they are we continued our Fall Festival tradition, even in such challenging conditions,” said Oana Pierce, director of Outreach and Parent Central Services. see less | View Image Page

Children and adults dressed as masked doctors, Transformers, witches, jesters, and others in themed costumes explored the field of the Fort Jackson Youth Sports Complex during the 2020 Fall Festival and Movie Night Oct. 30.



“This is our second year having the festival outside, but it’s the first year for the movies,” said Darius Lane, director Child Youth Service Sports and Fitness. One movie was shown that night and a bonus movie Oct. 31.



“Families and children have expressed how happy they are we continued our Fall Festival tradition, even in such challenging conditions,” said Oana Pierce, director of Outreach and Parent Central Services.



Hand washing stations, hand sanitizer, social distancing signs, clearly marked entrance and exits to control foot traffic were all in place to meet the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19. Pierce said the pandemic made planning the event a challenge, but everyone was eager in planning the events.



Supporting agencies set-up tables and stations where activities such as musical chairs, cake walk, sport drills, cornhole, potato sack races, arts and crafts, and more were part of the festivities.



“Outdoor Recreation has played a big role in supporting this event, by bringing their own ‘Scavenger Hunt’ activity and props and also by supporting CYS with different tasks,” Pierce said.



Outdoor Recreation dedicated multiple hours to ensure their 10-station Scavenger Hunt was a fun and family affair. Riddles were provided at each station that described the gift the children would receive before moving to the next station.



Ian Aguiar, who wore a scientist costume, said, “I liked the smoke and dark room, it made me happy,” as he and his family explored each scavenger hunt station.



Staff Sgt. Freddie Aguiar, Ian’s father and drill sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment, said he and wife Tania brought their children to the festival for some safe fun.



Food trucks and a concession stand were on site to provide sweet treats, comfort foods, drinks, and popcorn during the festival and movie.



As the 2020 Fall Festival came to an end, many of the Families moved to the football field to watch the movie. To promote social distancing, Families were asked to register for the movies.



The festival and movie were a success.



“The success of the event can be measured on the eagerness of children coming out spend time with CYS teachers, do some fun activities, and getting candy while dressed for the season,” Pierce said.